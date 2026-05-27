Beverley Callard's Breast Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment

Beverley Callard, known for her role as Liz McDonald on Coronation Street, has been diagnosed with breast cancer and is undergoing treatment. She has moved to Ireland and had to pull out of the live I'm A Celebrity... South Africa final due to ill health before her diagnosis.

Beverley Callard has told how medics were worried she should have started radiotherapy earlier following her breast cancer diagnosis earlier this year. The I'm A Celebrity star, 69, admitted it 'wasn't what she wanted to hear' after attending the hospital to discuss a treatment plan with doctors.

Beverley has moved to Ireland from England and revealed it had taken a while for her medical records to be transferred between the countries. Beverley, who is known for playing Liz McDonald on Coronation Street, first publicly revealed her diagnosis on Ireland's RTE Late Late Show earlier this year. At the time, she announced she was having her lymph nodes removed as a precautionary measure in a bid to stop the cancer spreading.

Beverley said on Instagram: 'Well I went to the hospital today at quarter past three, and they all seemed very nice, obviously they're new to me.

'They are a little concerned because they think I should've started the radiotherapy before now but of course because we moved house, it took a while for my medical records to come from England to Ireland et cetera but they've all arrived. everley Callard has told how medics were worried she should have started radiotherapy earlier following her breast cancer diagnosis earlier this year 'I've got to go back on Thursday morning to see some more doctors and medical people and then they will begin it soon so it went okay, it went okay. 'So I will keep you updated.

' In her video caption, she put: 'A trip to the breast clinic today… it went ok, not quite what I wanted to hear but a step forward nonetheless. Hoping to get started as soon as possible!

' Sharing kind messages in the comments section, her fans wrote: 'That's good. These things take time I guess. You look fabulous'; 'Every best outcome'; 'Positive vibes Beverley'; 'We have the most amazing health care workers and everything will work out for you Bev. Thinking of you both'; 'You've got this darling'.

Beverley now resides in Ireland where she works on Irish soap Fair City. In April, she revealed she received new test results which confirmed she could begin radiotherapy. She was given news of her diagnosis just after she relocated to Dublin. The soap star has been giving fans updates on her health ever since and gave some positive news in an Instagram video.

She said: 'I've got absolutely great news. One of the lymph nodes that they'd sent over for testing to see how aggressive the cancer would be and it's on low numbers which is really good.

' 'That means I can begin the radiotherapy very soon, which I'm pleased about. So the next step is coming ahead. Thank you for all your messages, I'm sending loads of love. I am popping champagne!

Wahey!

' She captioned the video: 'Well… the results are in and we are popping the champagne! I can't begin to explain the relief… now on to the next steps. What a journey it's been so far… sending love and thanks to everyone.

' The I'm A Celebrity star, 69, admitted it 'wasn't what she wanted to hear' after attending the hospital to discuss a treatment plan with doctors (pictured with her husband John) Beverley's husband Jon also appeared in the video and said: 'What a f***ing journey! ' as the couple enjoyed a drink. The actress was inundated with well wishes including from some of her celebrity pals.

Denise Welch wrote: 'So proud of you Beverley,' while Seann Walsh added: 'Oh my God, I’m so happy Bev,' and GK Barry penned: 'So happy for you Bev'. It came after Beverley had to pull out of the live I'm A Celebrity... South Africa final on medical advice - after being forced to quit the show due to ill health before being diagnosed with breast cancer.

The series was pre-recorded in Kruger National Park last year, with the actress forced to leave on medical grounds after 'a funny turn'. Four months after filming, she was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer. Beverley became emotional as she watched back her I'm A Celebrity exit and revealed she had no idea she was battling breast cancer.

In an Instagram video, Beverley explained what the incident was that prompted her to leave and how it was the 'start' of her battle with cancer





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