Beverley Callard's Hilarious 'Up Yours' to David Haye on I'm A Celebrity All Stars

The I'm A Celebrity All Stars launch saw Coronation Street star Beverley Callard and boxer David Haye embroiled in a playful feud. After Haye sent Callard to the Savannah Scrub camp, she responded with a furious up yours and a vow to seek revenge, amusing viewers. The episode also revisited Ashley Roberts’ past connection with host Dec Donnelly.

The launch of I'm A Celebrity All Stars in South Africa brought unexpected drama as Beverley Callard , known for her role in Coronation Street, clashed with former heavyweight boxer David Haye . The initial challenge saw David's team, after winning against Scarlett Moffatt in Unlucky Lodges, gain the power to send either Scarlett or Beverley to the basic Savannah Scrub camp. David's decision to choose Beverley sparked an immediate and humorous reaction from the actress.

Callard, visibly displeased, didn't hold back her feelings, exclaiming up yours to David and vowing to get her own back. Her remarks, filled with playful animosity, resonated with viewers who found her outrage entertaining. This feud quickly became a highlight of the launch episode, setting the stage for potential future clashes and comedic moments within the jungle setting. The dynamic between Callard and Haye became an immediate talking point, overshadowing other events in the premiere and showcasing Callard's feisty personality. Adam Thomas, in the Savannah Scrub camp with Callard, tried to talk her out of being angry with David, but Beverley replied, I've thought about this, I'm gonna chin him





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I'm A Celebrity Beverley Callard David Haye Savannah Scrub Reality TV Celebrities Ant And Dec Ashley Roberts Adam Thomas

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