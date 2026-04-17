Beverley Callard Shares Breast Cancer Update After Surgery: "It's Still a Worry"

I'm A Celebrity star Beverley Callard has provided an update on her breast cancer journey following surgery. While the initial removal of the cancer was successful, it has unfortunately spread to one of her lymph nodes, prompting further testing to determine the best course of treatment. Callard expressed a mix of relief and ongoing concern as she awaits the results of further analysis on the affected lymph node, which will dictate whether she requires chemotherapy in addition to radiotherapy.

Beverley Callard , the beloved Coronation Street actress and I'm A Celebrity alumna, has shared a candid health update following her recent breast cancer surgery. The 69-year-old star, who announced her early-stage diagnosis on February 6, underwent an operation approximately two weeks later to remove the cancerous cells and, as a precautionary measure, several lymph nodes .

Speaking in an Instagram video, Callard revealed that while the surgery itself was successful in removing the primary tumor, it had unfortunately spread to one of her lymph nodes. Callard explained that her consultant from the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital described the surgery as having gone well, with the cancer successfully excised. The actress elaborated on the explanation provided by her medical team, using the analogy of lymph nodes being like a staircase. Cancer, when present in the lymph nodes, can potentially spread upwards. In her case, three lymph nodes were removed, and cancer was found in the first one. While this indicates a spread, the disease was noted to be small and not present in the other two removed nodes. This finding, however, necessitates further investigation. The specific lymph node containing the cancer is being sent to America for advanced testing. This analysis will help determine the aggressiveness of the disease, information Callard expects to receive within the next few weeks. Depending on these results, her treatment plan will be adjusted. If the cancer is deemed aggressive, she will need to undergo chemotherapy prior to radiotherapy. If it is not aggressive, the planned radiotherapy will proceed as originally scheduled. Callard expressed that she is now in a state of waiting, acknowledging the inherent anxiety associated with such uncertainty. Reflecting on the news, Callard described her feelings as bittersweet. She expressed gratitude that the surgeries were effective and that the cancer was successfully removed from the breast tissue. However, the involvement of the lymph nodes continues to be a source of worry and prolongs the period of waiting, which she finds challenging. She extended her empathy to others who have navigated similar experiences, recognizing the widespread nature of such health battles. Earlier in the month, Callard had expressed her frustration over a delay in receiving her surgical results due to a backlog, stating she struggled to maintain a positive outlook. The actress revealed her diagnosis shortly after relocating to Dublin to commence work on the Irish soap opera Fair City. The timing of her cancer battle and subsequent surgery has led to some confusion among viewers of the I'm A Celebrity South Africa spin-off, where she appeared shortly after sharing updates on her treatment. Many fans were unaware that the show was pre-recorded months in advance and expressed concern, mistaking her on-screen presence for a current health crisis. This juxtaposition has highlighted the challenges of managing public appearances while undergoing private health struggles and the importance of clear communication regarding pre-recorded programming





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