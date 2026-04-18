Beverly Hills, 90210 Star Jennie Garth Opens Up About Plastic Surgery and Body Image Struggles

Actress Jennie Garth, known for her role as Kelly Taylor in Beverly Hills, 90210, reveals in her new memoir that she underwent plastic surgery in her 20s due to body image issues exacerbated by the show's intense scrutiny and competitive set environment. She discusses how portraying a character whose looks were constantly judged led to body dysmorphia and a desire to conform to 90s beauty standards.

Actress Jennie Garth , widely recognized for her role as Kelly Taylor in the iconic 90s series Beverly Hills , 90210, has candidly revealed her struggles with body image and the subsequent decision to undergo plastic surgery during her 20s.

Now 54, Garth shared in her new memoir, I Choose Me: Chasing Joy, Finding Purpose and Embracing Reinvention, that while she initially possessed a healthy self-perception, the intense scrutiny and competitive environment surrounding the hit show significantly impacted her self-esteem. Portraying Kelly Taylor, a character whose appearance was constantly under the microscope, Garth found herself increasingly concerned with how she looked, both on and off-screen. The pressure to maintain a certain aesthetic, coupled with the desire for approval from her co-stars and the broader entertainment industry, led her to develop body dysmorphia. She explained that the lines between her own identity and that of her character began to blur, with Kelly's insecurities and struggles with self-image bleeding into her own psyche. Garth detailed how the show's narratives, which often focused on Kelly's dieting and perceived flaws, resonated with her in a way she hadn't anticipated. What started as an imaginative approach to acting evolved into a personal crisis of confidence. The constant comparisons to her peers on set, the unspoken judgment about outfits and appearance, and the overarching desire to be noticed fueled a relentless internal competition. This environment, she confessed, made her feel that her own worth was tied to her physical appearance, a sentiment amplified by the prevailing beauty standards of the 1990s. The memoir recounts Garth's decision to pursue cosmetic procedures, including a breast augmentation and liposuction, in her mid-20s. This decision was partly influenced by observing other actresses who appeared more self-assured after undergoing similar procedures, leading Garth to believe that such enhancements were a necessary step towards achieving a desired level of confidence. She sought to fit into a narrow definition of beauty that emphasized a waif-like, effortless physique, believing that by physically altering herself, she could finally feel adequate. However, Garth was clear that her colleagues on Beverly Hills, 90210 never directly pressured her into seeking surgery, nor did she inform them of her decision at the time. She acknowledged that the resulting changes were noticeable and that the feeling of external validation she experienced after the procedures was, in her words, addictive. She also touched upon the complex dynamics with her former castmates, including a particularly tumultuous relationship with the late Shannen Doherty, offering a glimpse into the personal relationships that unfolded behind the scenes of the beloved series. The story serves as a powerful reminder of the profound impact that fame, societal pressures, and the relentless pursuit of an idealized image can have on an individual's mental and emotional well-being





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Jennie Garth Beverly Hills 90210 Plastic Surgery Body Image Memoir

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