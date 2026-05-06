Beyonce and Kardashian-Jenner Sisters Face Criticism Over Alleged Photo Editing at Met Gala

Beyonce and members of the Kardashian-Jenner family have been accused of using photo-editing tools to enhance their appearances in social media posts from the Met Gala. Fans noticed discrepancies between red carpet photos and professionally edited shots shared by the celebrities, sparking debates about authenticity and beauty standards in the entertainment industry.

Beyonce has once again been accused of Photoshopping her social media photos to look more flattering. Fans noticed that the 44-year-old, who served as an official co-chair at this year's Met Gala , looked different in her red carpet photos compared to the glossy private photoshoot that she shared on Instagram and her official website.

The Single Ladies hitmaker had smoother skin and a slimmer jawline in the photos she released herself, while certain red carpet shots featured some more unflattering angles and lighting. In the pictures she's uploaded on her website and Instagram, yes her face has clearly been Facetuned, wrote one fan. They added, Me pointing that out isn’t me saying she's not gorgeous by the way, because a lot of celebrities edit their photos.

I’m just saying they should not do too much. Another commented, Beyoncé posting them facetuned pics after we all just saw her. A third added, She still looks great in those unedited pics. Everyone adds filters to their promotional shoots, I don't know why you expect celebrities to look exactly the same.

However, swarms of Beyonce supporters also defended the star and claimed that any differences in the photos were down to lighting and angles rather than editing. Others also pointed out that fans of Nicki Minaj and Rihanna were maliciously editing Beyonce's red carpet photos to make her look worse in a bid to downplay her natural beauty. Y'all can never play with Beyonce's face card! Bey is drop dead gorgeous and you know it, commented one.

Another wrote, Beyoncé haters posting edited/AI pics to make her look bad, completely forgetting that her photos (the real ones) are currently FRONT PAGE news on every publication for the world to see how gorgeous she is. Who do they think they're fooling? Beyonce was previously busted posting what appeared to be heavily altered pics of herself at the F1 Grand Prix in Las Vegas last year.

The Cowboy Carter hitmaker isn't the only celebrity at this year's Met Gala who decided to share a professional Met Gala photoshoot to social media this year. Kim Kardashian also posed for a flattering photoshoot from English photographer Nadia Lee Cohen. The 44-year-old served as an official co-chair at this year's Met Gala. The Single Ladies hitmaker had smoother skin and a slimmer jawline in the photos she released herself.

The reality star was dressed in body plates by artists Allen Jones and Whitaker Malem. Her younger sister Kylie Jenner was also accused of sharing some more flattering images of herself to social media compared to the red carpet images from Getty. One glamorous selfie posted to her Instagram stories looked noticeably different to some of the harsher red carpet shots, where she was caught in bad lighting and unappealing camera angles.

In 2023, Jenner confirmed that she no longer heavily edits her social media photos. I just feel like we have huge influence and like what are we doing with that power? she said in an episode of Hulu's The Kardashians. Kylie Jenner was also accused of sharing some more flattering images of herself to social media compared to the red carpet images from Getty.

Some unflattering angles from the Met Gala red carpet made Jenner look harsher than she actually is. Kim Kardashian also posed for a flattering Met Gala photoshoot from English photographer Nadia Lee Cohen. I just see so many young girls on the internet now fully editing . Like, the editing! she continued.

I went through that stage too. I feel like I’m in a better place. But other people can instill insecurities in you. Jenner's Met Gala photos on Instagram didn't appear to be heavily edited, so it's more likely that she selected photos taken with flattering lighting as opposed to actually airbrushing anything on her page.

Like Jenner, her big sister Khloe Kardashian has also scaled back on FaceTuning her photos. Khloe has been a repeat Photoshop offender over the years, and was widely mocked over a heavily airbrushed selfie she shared to Instagram back in 2020.

However, Kardashian now claims that she's scaled back on photo editing apps. There was a time that I definitely did. There was a time that I was around some people that would make me feel like I needed to, she admitted on her podcast. I mean, there's definitely days where it's like, Ugh, I need a filter, I don't feel good about myself - but, I'm on video, she added





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