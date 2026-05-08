Beyoncé At Met Gala Is Facing Body-Shaming Criticism

Beyoncé is being criticized for looking tired and puffy at the Met Gala, even though she was promoting an upcoming musical project and co-chairing the evening. Some online commentators have accused her of body shaming her image.

The moment Beyoncé arrived at Monday's Met Gala , social media was awash with opinions.

'What on earth had happened to Queen Bey? ' It all felt a bit off and I'm not just talking about the queasy green carpet. Everything about her demeanor, unlike her face, seemed deflated. She should have looked happy, showing off, comparing carats (Bey wore a Chopard diamond necklace cut from a 342-carat stone, reportedly the most expensive, at $50 million, piece of jewelry ever seen on an American celebrity carpet).

She had her family with her, notably 14-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, who continued what was probably a strop in the limo (no wonder Bey looked tired! ) by refusing to remove her dark glasses for the photographers. So far, so normal. My feeling is that maybe Beyoncé is just another tired mom who would have preferred to sit this one out, as she has for the last ten years, merely watching it at home wearing a onesie.

The moment Beyoncé arrived at Monday's Met Gala, social media was awash with opinions





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