Beyoncé Fans Convinced She Will Announce Rock Album at Met Gala After Cryptic Instagram Posts

Beyoncé has sparked excitement among fans with hints that she may unveil her upcoming rock album, Act III, at the 2026 Met Gala. The singer’s cryptic Instagram posts, including a purple gown reminiscent of Prince’s *Purple Rain*, have fueled speculation. Meanwhile, she and Jay-Z are reportedly eyeing a luxurious chateau in Bordeaux, France, after abandoning UK estate plans.

Beyoncé fans are buzzing with excitement as speculation mounts that the iconic singer will unveil her highly anticipated rock album , Act III, at the upcoming Met Gala .

The 44-year-old superstar, who is co-chairing the prestigious event alongside Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour, has fueled rumors with a series of cryptic Instagram posts. On Monday, she shared striking images of herself in a dramatic purple gown, which many interpreted as a tribute to Prince’s legendary album *Purple Rain*. The post also included close-ups of her heels and a bowl of eight sushi pieces, sparking a flurry of theories among fans.

Comments flooded in with predictions like 'Hold up! Act III coming,' 'Met Gala tease,' and 'Purple Rain! The rain on the steps. It’s giving Prince Purple Rain.

' Fans also noted that purple is often associated with rock royalty, further fueling the excitement. The 2026 Met Gala, set for May 4, will celebrate the Costume Institute’s exhibition *Costume Art* with the theme *Fashion is Art*. Tickets for the exclusive event are priced at $100,000 per person, with tables starting at $350,000.

Meanwhile, Beyoncé and her husband, Jay-Z, have reportedly shifted their focus to a lavish 16th-century chateau in Bordeaux, France, after abandoning plans to build a UK estate due to flooding risks. The couple, whose combined net worth is estimated at $2.8 billion, are said to be eyeing a property with 10 bedrooms and eight bathrooms, perfect for their family, which includes daughter Blue Ivy, 14, and twins Rumi and Sir Carter, 8.

The region holds special significance for them, as they celebrated Jay-Z’s 54th birthday there in December 2023. Local sources claim the move has been shrouded in secrecy, with businesses and tradespeople required to sign non-disclosure agreements. A job posting for an experienced property manager with a need for 'absolute discretion' has further fueled speculation. The couple had previously considered relocating to the UK after wildfires devastated Los Angeles last year, but their £7.5 million Cotswolds plot faced flooding concerns.

The Met Gala, known for its extravagant fashion and star-studded guest list, will feature 25 new diverse mannequins as part of its *Costume Art* exhibition. Beyoncé’s potential album announcement at the event has sent fans into a frenzy, with many expressing their readiness for what they’ve dubbed *Rockyonce*. As the countdown to the gala begins, all eyes are on Beyoncé to see if she will indeed make a groundbreaking announcement





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Beyoncé Met Gala Rock Album Prince Jay-Z

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Diana Vickers Reveals Health Woe and Past Harassment in Candid Instagram PostsSinger Diana Vickers shared a photo revealing bandages and a mystery health issue, alongside recounting a previous incident where she was spat on in public. She also discussed her recent return to music after a decade-long break.

Read more »

Relationship patterns lead to social media successHarry Hardisty from goes by the name of 'dadhugsforyoursoul' on Instagram and TikTok.

Read more »

Birmingham wrestler appeals to find 'Welsh nans' he met on Vegas flightProfessional wrestler Man like DeReiss was flying to WrestleMania when he bonded with a group of six 'Welsh nans'

Read more »

Pro wrestler issues appeal to find 'Welsh nans' he met on Las Vegas flightA Birmingham pro wrestler befriended a group of 'Welsh nans' on a Las Vegas flight

Read more »

London Marathon final finishers cheered home to finish lineThe last finishers to cross the line were met by enthusiastic supporters

Read more »

24 Of Beyoncé’s Best Beauty LooksMet Gala co-host and pop icon Beyoncé has taught us a thing or two about a signature beauty look over the years. Vogue revisits the star’s beauty evolution.

Read more »