Beyoncé Praised for Polite Met Gala Behavior as Fans Contrast Her with Blake Lively's Assertive Demeanor

Beyoncé's gracious and affectionate interactions with staff and her daughter Blue Ivy at the Met Gala have earned her praise from fans, highlighting a stark contrast with Blake Lively's more assertive behavior during the event.

Beyoncé has received widespread praise from fans for her gracious and polite demeanor at the Met Gala on Monday, particularly in her interactions with staff and her affectionate words about her daughter, Blue Ivy .

The singer's behavior stood in sharp contrast to that of actress Blake Lively, who was seen directing her team with a more assertive tone during the event. Beyoncé, who had just settled a legal battle with Justin Baldoni earlier that day, wore an elaborate gown with a long train that required assistance from her team.

Throughout the evening, she was captured on camera thanking her assistants multiple times while also expressing pride in her 14-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, who was making her Met Gala debut. After posing for photographs, a lip reader deciphered Beyoncé's words to the photographers as 'Alright, thank you guys.

' She then turned to one of her helpers and asked, 'Does it look alright? Thank you. You have to fix her dress, so we can get closer together. Thank you.

' Addressing her daughter, she said, 'You look beautiful, baby. Thank you,' before motioning for her husband, Jay-Z, to join them for a photo. When asked about Blue Ivy's attendance, Beyoncé responded, 'I'm happy my baby's here. It feels so good.

Proud, because of my baby.

' Fans took to social media to commend Beyoncé's kindness and maternal pride. Comments included 'Oh, this is good. But she's so polite and sweet with her staff,' 'A doting mama is such a flex,' and 'I love how she's just a mom!

' Meanwhile, Blue Ivy made headlines in her own right, wearing a Balenciaga gown and defiantly refusing to remove her sunglasses despite instructions from her parents and assistants. A video showed Beyoncé's publicist, Yvette Noel-Schure, gesturing for Blue Ivy to take off her shades, followed by stylist Ty Hunter and Jay-Z attempting to intervene.

However, Blue Ivy remained steadfast, indicating she would only comply once she reached the top of the stairs. In contrast, Blake Lively's behavior on the red carpet drew attention for a different reason. The actress, known for her typically cheerful demeanor, was seen stopping midway up the Met's steps to direct her team, who were helping with her voluminous dress train. One of the helpers was her cousin, William McAlpin, whom she later acknowledged on Instagram.

While some viewers joked about her 'bossy' energy, others defended her, arguing that she was simply delegating tasks as a professional. The Daily Mail reached out to Blake's representatives for comment, but no response was provided at the time of writing





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