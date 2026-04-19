Beyond Period Dramas: Tracing Carey Mulligan's Diverse Early Career

Explore the lesser-known early television and film roles of Oscar-nominated actress Carey Mulligan, showcasing her versatility beyond her celebrated period drama performances.

Carey Mulligan , an actress widely recognized for her captivating performances in period dramas, boasts an impressive and diverse career spanning over two decades. Her talent has garnered critical acclaim, including multiple Oscar nominations for her compelling roles in An Education, Promising Young Woman, and Maestro. Before gracing the silver screen, Mulligan began her acting journey in television.

Her inaugural television appearance was in the 2005 BBC adaptation of Charles Dickens’ Bleak House, where she portrayed Ada Clare, sharing the screen with esteemed acting veterans. The following year, in 2006, Mulligan took on the role of Emily Pritchard in The Amazing Mrs Pritchard, a BBC drama penned by Sally Wainwright, creator of the acclaimed series Happy Valley. In this series, Mulligan played the daughter of Jane Horrocks' character, a fictional Prime Minister named Rosamund Pritchard. The narrative followed Pritchard's ascent to leadership despite lacking any prior political experience. Emily, Mulligan's character, grappled with the newfound public scrutiny of her family and, in a bold act of defiance, projected nude images of herself onto the Houses of Parliament. Mulligan's transition to feature films began with a role in David Nicholls' film, And When Did You Last See Your Father?. This movie, based on Blake Morrison's memoir, explored a complex father-son dynamic. Mulligan's character, Rachel, was a young woman the protagonist encountered on holiday, who harbored an unexpected attraction to his father. Earlier in her career, Mulligan, like many other future A-listers, had a brief appearance in the BBC crime drama Waking The Dead. In 2007, she featured in two episodes, portraying a young nun involved in the investigation of a murdered teenager. Demonstrating her versatility, Mulligan tackled another classic literary adaptation in 2007 with Northanger Abbey, based on Jane Austen's novel. She played Isabella Thorpe, with Felicity Jones portraying Catherine Morland. Also in 2007, Mulligan appeared in My Boy Jack, a film recounting Rudyard Kipling's grief over the loss of his son, John, in World War I. Mulligan played Elsie, John's sister, who was staunchly against his enlistment. The film also featured Kim Cattrall and David Haig. The film garnered significant praise, with one review highlighting Mulligan's performance as outstanding, noting how her eyes conveyed profound sadness and her beauty served as a constant reminder of the family's loss. In 2009, the same year she achieved her major breakthrough and first Oscar nomination for An Education, Mulligan starred in the poignant drama The Greatest. She played Rose, a young woman who discovers she is pregnant following the death of her boyfriend in a car accident. The film chronicles her journey in helping his family navigate their grief and rebuild their lives. Mulligan also had a minor role in the 2009 crime film Public Enemies, portraying Carol Slayman, a coat-check girl who eventually becomes involved with notorious gangster John Dillinger, played by Johnny Depp. Mulligan recounted an awkward romantic scene with Depp, which involved kissing 16 times but was ultimately cut from the film due to her discomfort. In a departure from historical settings, Mulligan took on a role in the four-episode miniseries When Does the World Begin?, written by acclaimed playwright David Hare. This series delved into an investigation of a pizza delivery rider's shooting in London, unravelling a conspiracy involving human traffickers and governmental indifference to refugee mistreatment. Mulligan expressed her eagerness to portray a contemporary character, stating her desire to play someone living in the present day rather than in a historical context. Carey Mulligan’s directorial debut, Wildfire, explored the impact of sudden unemployment on a family. The father is forced into a low-paying job fighting forest fires, while Mulligan's character, Jeanette, struggles to lead her family through financial hardship, seek employment, and cope with feelings of loneliness and abandonment by her husband. More recently, in 2024, Mulligan starred in the science fiction drama Spaceman. She played the pregnant wife of Adam Sandler's Czech cosmonaut, Jakub Procházka. Intriguingly, Mulligan was expecting her youngest daughter during filming, and the newborn's cries were even incorporated into some scenes through ADR done at home. The preceding text references a project from a couple of years ago that might have escaped general awareness, highlighting the depth and breadth of Mulligan's extensive filmography





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