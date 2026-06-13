Beyond Sequels: The Urgent Need for Innovation in Gaming

A commentary on the gaming industry's reliance on sequels and remakes, with a call for more innovative, console-specific ideas as exemplified by a Bloober Team CEO's request for Switch horror game concepts. The author reflects on personal gaming habits and urges readers to submit their own creative suggestions.

The gaming industry is at a crossroads, dominated by sequels, reboots, and remakes that play it safe. From Nintendo's reliance on Mario and Zelda to the upcoming GTA 6, which is already hailed as the most anticipated entertainment product ever, the pattern is clear: we know roughly what to expect.

But what about true innovation? The question we must ask ourselves is: what do we actually want from new games? Take the recent LinkedIn post by Bloober Team CEO Piotr Babieno, who asked gamers for ideas on what a horror game could do exclusively on the Nintendo Switch. The responses were refreshing: using the microphone for unique interactions, altering the game environment between docked and handheld modes, and even having the game mimic players' surroundings and voices.

These suggestions highlight the untapped potential of console-specific features, yet such creativity remains rare. Meanwhile, VR has largely bombed, and many are wary of risks. Even acclaimed titles like Returnal, which I consider the best game of this generation, haven't moved the dial enough. Astro Bot and Astro's Playroom are brilliant showcases for the DualSense controller, but six years later, we still see too few bold experiments.

Nostalgia is a powerful drug, as evidenced by my own replay of the original Resident Evil: Code Veronica or my upcoming purchase of the new (old) Zelda. We're all buying into sequels and remakes, just as Hollywood does with The Running Man, Scream 7, and countless reboots. Yet there is hope. The response to Babieno's post proves that gamers are full of innovative ideas-if developers are willing to listen.

I call on readers to submit their own concepts for games that break the mold, whether through hardware-specific mechanics or entirely new genres. Innovation starts with conversation, and the industry can evolve if we demand more than just another sequel. The future of gaming lies in embracing the unexpected, not just the comfortable. In the end, we have the power to shape what comes next.

Let's not settle for the familiar when the possibilities are endless. Share your ideas, and let's push the boundaries together





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