Beyond the Ban: Rethinking Phone Policies with Students

An education professor recounts how moving from a strict phone ban to a student-co-created policy revealed deeper insights into teens' digital lives and the social functions of devices, arguing that effective classroom technology rules must address the informal curriculum of the feed and involve youth in shaping norms.

Adam Howard, a professor of education at Colby College and author of Privileged Brotherhoods: Becoming Men at Elite All-Boys Schools, reflects on his experience with device bans in the classroom.

Initially, he implemented a strict no-laptop, no-phone rule to foster presence and engagement, but found students evaded it, turning the classroom into a surveillance game. He shifted tactics, involving students in crafting a policy that balanced device use for academic purposes with restrictions during discussions. This collaborative approach revealed that young people's attachment to devices stems from their role as social lifelines, not merely a lack of discipline.

Phones serve as portable hallways, lunch tables, rumor mills, and audiences, shaping belonging, status, and anxiety. Howard argues that phone bans alone are insufficient; they may remove devices but cannot teach judgment or rebuild trust. Adults must understand the social functions phones serve and involve students in creating norms. The digital feed constitutes an informal curriculum teaching lessons on appearance, popularity, and belonging.

Effective phone policies should have clear purposes-protecting shared spaces for attention, dignity, and learning-and co-created with students to address real pressures. Young people, when given responsibility, can help design rules that are both strict and sustainable, moving beyond compliance to genuine community building





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Phone Bans Classroom Technology Student Engagement Digital Citizenship Youth Social Media Co-Creation Attention Learning Environments

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