Beyond the Headlines: The Real Politics That Matters to Voters

Lord Ashcroft reflects on the disconnect between the Westminster bubble and the issues that truly concern voters, highlighting the importance of addressing real-world problems and the potential pitfalls of being preoccupied with internal political drama.

In December 1998, as Treasurer of a struggling Conservative Party, I witnessed Peter Mandelson's first resignation, a development that provided a momentary boost to our morale. We, the Tories, eagerly anticipated the unraveling of the New Labour project, a sentiment that, in a manner of speaking, took a decade to come to fruition.

Mandelson's recent departure, his third this month, followed quickly after the exit of Angela Rayner, the Deputy Prime Minister, and the subsequent removal of a senior No 10 aide. This succession of events, coupled with the earlier resignations of a homelessness minister involved in a controversial eviction and rent increase, an anti-corruption minister embroiled in a corruption scandal, and a Transport Secretary with a fraud conviction, paints a picture of the political landscape that dominates headlines and news bulletins. This is the realm of ministers caught in compromising situations, of rivals scheming for power, of questionable lobbying practices, internal party conflicts, unwelcome advances, and controversies surrounding finances, social gatherings, and favoritism. Such occurrences can be viewed by some as being of little consequence. \However, contrasting this is the 'real' politics, the concerns that resonate directly with the public and their lives. This encompasses the anxieties surrounding crime rates, issues of illegal immigration, the increasing costs of essential goods, the availability of housing, the waiting times for healthcare procedures, rising tax burdens, and the implications of expressing opinions. This is where the focus must lie for a government to be successful. Keir Starmer, and indeed any leader, should be attuned to these priorities. The fact that the Conservative party was swept out of power in part because of their obsession with internal machinations should be a clear lesson. In a recent survey, when asked why they would not vote for Labour in the next election, the majority of former Labour voters cited the government's failure to address the country's problems. They did not believe the government had a concrete plan to solve these problems. A significant number also expressed a lack of confidence in Keir Starmer's leadership abilities. For those with more pressing concerns, the ongoing drama within Westminster often feels like a monotonous distraction. \Donald Trump's success can in some part be attributed to his understanding of this disparity. He managed to upend the American political establishment by acknowledging the difference between the two worlds. His opponents concentrated on his character, missing the broader point and losing to him on multiple occasions. The public, viewing politicians as being fundamentally alike in their inherent qualities, seeks tangible outcomes. In times of hardship, they prioritize action over adherence to conventional political practices. The public's impatience is, for example, evident in the support for Reform's plan to deport illegal migrants and limit asylum eligibility. While a majority may favor such policies, their skepticism regarding practical implementation suggests a prevailing cynicism rooted in the belief that politicians often fail to deliver on their promises. The recent events in the political realm serve to highlight the kind of superficial politics that captures the headlines. Then, there is the real politics, focused on what matters most: the concerns that affect people's daily lives





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Politics Keir Starmer Voters Public Opinion Government

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Arsenal ‘confident’ they can get William Saliba ‘deal done’ after Real swoopThe inside track on the football stories that matter

Read more »

'Disco Spoons' where hardly anyone knows its real name'It's just a sea of people from 9pm until around midnight - it doesn't end'

Read more »

Jennifer Aniston Stunned to Learn Reese Witherspoon's Real NameJennifer Aniston was shocked to discover that Reese Witherspoon's birth name is Laura Jean, leading to a funny exchange during a promotional interview for their show, The Morning Show. The revelation came during a game where Aniston also revealed her own middle name.

Read more »

Headlines: Southport Inquiry, Royal Tensions, and Celebrity ScandalsThis news covers a range of current events, including the Southport murder investigation, royal family dynamics, political commentary, and celebrity happenings. It explores themes of parental responsibility, societal expectations, and the challenges faced by prominent figures in various fields.

Read more »

Real Madrid 2-0 Espanyol: Kylian Mbappe scores again as Real continue winning runReal Madrid's perfect start to their La Liga campaign continues with a hard-fought victory against Espanyol on Saturday to make it five wins from five.

Read more »

Pippa Middleton's Party Sparks Uproar in Village; Celebrities and Society Figures Make HeadlinesPippa Middleton's lavish party for her billionaire husband draws criticism, while other celebrities and socialites are making headlines with relationship updates, fashion week sightings, and other intriguing stories. The news covers a range of topics including society events, relationship dynamics, and celebrity news.

Read more »