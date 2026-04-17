Beyond the Investment: The Apprentice Winners Who Charted Their Own Course

The Apprentice's latest winner, Karishma Vijay, secures £250,000 investment. The article explores the paths of past winners, highlighting those who departed from Lord Sugar's directorship due to strategic differences or personal priorities, and examines whether not winning outright sometimes led to greater success.

Karishma Vijay has been named the winner of the latest season of The Apprentice , securing Lord Sugar 's substantial £250,000 investment in a closely contested final against Pascha Myhill. The 28-year-old entrepreneur, who runs a successful beauty brand and is an influencer, expressed profound gratitude for the life-altering opportunity, stating that the show provided a crucial turning point after a period of significant personal difficulty. Vijay now joins the esteemed roster of 21 individuals who have emerged victorious from the popular BBC series, a show that has seen Lord Sugar invest in a diverse array of businesses, ranging from confectionery and baked goods to recruitment agencies, plumbing services, and even cosmetic clinic chains.

However, the conclusion of the competition is merely the nascent stage of the journey for many of the candidates, and the path forward after the cameras cease rolling is not always without its challenges. Throughout the show's history, a notable number of winners have ultimately chosen to sever ties with Lord Sugar. These separations have often stemmed from fundamental disagreements in business strategy and direction, as well as concerns regarding financial arrangements and career progression. Intriguingly, for some former contestants, not clinching the top prize has, in retrospect, proven to be a more advantageous outcome, as they have gone on to achieve even greater success as runners-up. This prompts an examination of which former champions of The Apprentice have since parted ways with Lord Sugar, exploring the reasons behind their decisions and their subsequent professional trajectories.

One such prominent figure is Michelle Dewberry, who, after winning the second season of The Apprentice in 2006, departed from Lord Sugar's employ well before the stipulated 12-month contract concluded. Dewberry candidly stated that the reality of the role did not align with her initial expectations, describing it as not being 'what it said on the tin.' She has since established herself as one of the more recognisable alumni of the show, branching out into television presenting and even venturing into politics with a parliamentary candidacy. Despite building a significant part of her career on the back of Lord Sugar's platform, Dewberry's relationship with the business magnate appears to be strained.

Having grown up in Hull, Yorkshire, Dewberry's prize upon winning in 2006 was a job offer, rather than the investment more typical in later seasons. The position involved a £100,000 salary and was tied to the launch of Xenon Green, a company focused on the disposal of computer equipment. However, Dewberry found the opportunity less than fulfilling. She elaborated on her decision to leave, noting that within weeks, it became apparent that the role did not offer the scope or potential that she and others had anticipated. As someone accustomed to self-employment and substantial earnings, the remuneration and the nature of the position felt underwhelming after the intense selection process.

Lord Sugar himself has publicly acknowledged regret regarding Dewberry's departure, confiding to Digital Spy that he wished he had selected runner-up Ruth Badger instead. He attributed the regret primarily to Dewberry's dissatisfaction with the opportunities presented by his company, noting that her decision not to continue was a private matter, as was the specific reason Ruth Badger was not chosen. Adding to the personal challenges of this period, Dewberry experienced a miscarriage while in a relationship with fellow contestant Syed Ahmed, a difficult time her spokesperson confirmed they were navigating together. The couple subsequently separated. Dewberry has since found a new professional path as a presenter for GB News.

Another former winner who has moved on from Lord Sugar's directorship is Yasmina Siadatan, who secured victory in the fifth season of The Apprentice in 2009. Siadatan opted to leave Lord Sugar's company to focus on starting a family. Although she was later offered the chance to rejoin, she instead chose to collaborate with prominent Dragons' Den investor James Caan. Following her win, Siadatan expressed immense satisfaction, describing her life as 'brilliant' and feeling 'very lucky.' The ambitious businesswoman immediately joined Lord Sugar's Amscreen Healthcare company, which provides advertising and information screens to medical facilities.

However, the following year, she announced her pregnancy, a result of a whirlwind romance with a colleague, Andrew Hepburn. Siadatan commenced maternity leave in December 2010, and her first child was born shortly thereafter. She was scheduled to return in January 2012, but informed her employers she was expecting another child. A spokesperson for Lord Sugar conveyed that while both parties had hoped for a longer working relationship, Lord Sugar understood that family commitments took precedence, acknowledging Siadatan's excellent contribution and leaving the door open for her potential return. Despite her eagerness to resume her career after dedicating two years to her family, Siadatan ultimately decided against returning to Lord Sugar's enterprise. Instead, she secured a position with James Caan, who had recently been appointed Chairman of the UK Government's Start Up Loans Scheme. Caan brought Siadatan on board as Head of Operations within a Private Equity firm. Siadatan explained that her decision was influenced by her interactions with the organisation's personnel and Caan himself. The role was not a publicly advertised vacancy but was tailored to her skills, a method of recruitment that Caan frequently employed





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