Bezos and Sanchez Reportedly Pay $10 Million to Co-Chair Met Gala, Sparking Controversy

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez allegedly spent $10 million to become honorary co-chairs of the Met Gala, raising concerns about the event's shift from philanthropy to a celebrity spectacle and the influence of wealth on access.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez have reportedly spent a staggering $10 million to secure their positions as honorary co-chairs at this year’s Met Gala , sparking controversy and raising questions about the event’s evolving nature.

According to sources speaking to Page Six, this substantial financial contribution was made to gain favor with Anna Wintour, the influential figure who has spearheaded fundraising for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute since 1995. The move has ignited debate about whether the Met Gala, once primarily a philanthropic endeavor, has transformed into a spectacle where access and prestige can be purchased.

Critics argue that the Bezoses’ investment represents a ‘quid pro quo’ arrangement, allowing them to ‘buy’ their way into Wintour’s inner circle and the exclusive event. The couple’s involvement extends beyond a mere financial contribution. They will be seated with close friend Kris Jenner, who was a guest at their recent lavish wedding in Venice, Italy. Sanchez’s appearance on the cover of Vogue following her nuptials to Bezos is also believed to have strengthened her relationship with Wintour.

This year’s gala, themed ‘Costume Art,’ prominently features the couple’s names on the invitations, further solidifying their status. The reported $10 million expenditure highlights the conspicuous consumption associated with the Bezoses, described by former Vogue editor William Norwich as possessing the ‘AWOK’ – Anna Wintour OK. The event itself raised a record-breaking $31 million last year, demonstrating its continued fundraising power.

However, the increasing emphasis on celebrity and financial investment has drawn criticism from long-time attendees who lament the loss of the gala’s original philanthropic focus. Beyond the Met Gala, Sanchez and Bezos continue to make headlines. They recently attended a state dinner at the White House honoring King Charles III and Queen Camilla, with Sanchez dazzling in a black gown adorned with 200 carats of emeralds.

Sanchez has also expressed a desire to expand their blended family, hinting at the possibility of having a child with Bezos in the future, though her spokesperson later clarified she is not currently expecting. She consistently praises Bezos as her ‘best friend,’ emphasizing their close bond and open communication.

The couple’s high-profile lifestyle and willingness to invest heavily in social events and appearances continue to fuel public fascination and debate about the intersection of wealth, power, and influence in contemporary society. The reported cost of their Met Gala involvement underscores the escalating price of access to the world’s most exclusive events and the changing dynamics of philanthropy within the fashion industry





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