Police search for BHP AI expert Simon Thuijs and missing mining worker Ethan Jarryd in Brisbane. Two disappearances raise questions as searches continue without success.

Police have launched an intensive investigation into the disappearance of Simon Thuijs, a Principal of AI Behavioural Experience at BHP, who vanished from the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital on Saturday. The search for the 32-year-old Perth resident has entered its sixth day with no location confirmed for Mr. Thuijs, who left the medical facility without his backpack, wallet, or mobile phone.

Details of Thuijs Disappearance and Medical Context

Simon Thuijs attended a conference for the mining giant BHP but missed his scheduled Friday flight home to Perth after becoming unwell. He walked out of the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital on Saturday, leaving his personal belongings behind. His partner of three years, Agustin Garcia Haag, 34, raised the alarm on Sunday after texts from Mr. Thuijs went unanswered and he was unable to make contact through other means.

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Mr. Garcia Haag described the disappearance of Simon Thuijs as completely out of character for his partner. He characterized Mr. Thuijs as a highly intelligent and high-achieving individual who was passionate about AI. The couple had recently purchased their first home in Perth and were planning a future together, which makes the sudden and unexplained disappearance even more baffling to their close friends and family.

Second Mining Worker Ethan Jarryd Goes Missing

Adding to the mystery, another man from the mining industry, Ethan Jarryd, known to friends as EJ, was reported missing around the same time. Mr. Jarryd, who works in the mining sector, had flown into Brisbane from Victoria to visit family and was due to board a connecting flight to his job in Cloncurry. He failed to make this flight and was last heard from around midday on Saturday.

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Friends and family of Ethan Jarryd lost contact with him on Saturday and launched an online appeal for information. His mobile phone was later found and handed in at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre on Sunday. The appeal stated that he had been missing since Saturday and asked anyone with information to contact the police or his loved ones immediately.

Investigation Progress and Public Speculation

The simultaneous disappearances of Simon Thuijs and Ethan Jarryd have sparked speculation about a potential connection. Both men were working in the mining industry and were in Brisbane on the same day. Public comments online have questioned whether the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre, where Mr. Jarryd's phone was found, was related to the conference attended by Simon Thuijs.

Police have assigned a detective to lead the investigation into the disappearance of Simon Thuijs. Investigators are currently reviewing hours of CCTV footage from across the city to trace his movements. Mr. Garcia Haag confirmed that police were able to track the pings from Mr. Thuijs' mobile phone before he left the hospital, but tracking has stopped since that point.

Family Standoff and Ongoing Search Efforts

Agustin Garcia Haag, accompanied by Simon Thuijs' parents, Linda and Tom, has traveled to Brisbane and stated they have no intention of leaving until he is found. The family is supported by Mr. Thuijs' sisters in Perth, who are posting updates on social media, as well as his aunt, uncle, and a colleague from BHP who have joined the search on the streets of Brisbane.

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Police are facing challenges in fully accessing Mr. Thuijs' mobile phone because of its security codes. Mr. Garcia Haag expressed hope that the dedicated team of investigators will be able to establish a clear timeline and find clues regarding his partner's whereabouts. The search continues with no confirmed sightings of either Simon Thuijs or Ethan Jarryd as of the latest reports.