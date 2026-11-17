Family of BHP Principal Simon Thuijs pleads for information as he vanishes from Brisbane CBD following an emergency hospital visit, leaving behind all personal items.

The family of Simon Thuijs, a 32-year-old artificial intelligence expert employed by the global mining giant BHP, has launched an urgent search for his whereabouts after he disappeared from the Brisbane central business district. Mr. Thuijs, who resides in Perth, had traveled to Queensland specifically to attend a work conference for the corporation, where he serves as the Principal of AI Behavioural Experience.

He was last observed leaving the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital on Saturday morning after presenting to the emergency department earlier that day. His disappearance has prompted a desperate plea from loved ones, who emphasize his vulnerability and lack of familiarity with the city as he wanders without essential belongings.

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Timeline of Hospital Visit and Disappearance

Simon Thuijs initially presented to the emergency department of the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital on Friday evening following a reported mental health episode. He was discharged later that Friday night but returned to the same facility early on Saturday morning. After spending approximately one hour waiting in the emergency department, Mr. Thuijs exited the hospital and has not been seen since.

His partner, Agustin Garcia Haag, who is 34 years old, stated that he last communicated with Mr. Thuijs on Friday. Mr. Garcia Haag flew to Brisbane immediately after realizing that his partner had stopped responding to messages. He noted that Mr. Thuijs left his backpack, medication, phone, and wallet behind when he departed the hospital, indicating a state of confusion or disorientation.

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Physical Description and Known Associates

Authorities and family members are asking the public to look out for Simon Thuijs, who is described as wearing a blue, black, and white striped polo shirt with a navy blue collar, along with white shoes. He has a short beard and wears thick, wide-rimmed glasses. Mr. Thuijs is originally from Perth and had only arrived in Brisbane a few days prior to the incident for his professional engagement.

Agustin Garcia Haag, who has been searching alongside Mr. Thuijs's parents, Linda and Tom, described his partner as a loving and supportive individual. Mr. Garcia Haag mentioned that they had recently purchased their first home together and were in the process of setting it up when Mr. Thuijs embarked on this trip. The couple had been in a relationship for two and a half years at the time of the disappearance.

Professional Background and Community Involvement

Simon Thuijs holds a degree in Philosophy with First Class Honours in Psychology from the University of Western Australia. His professional career includes previous roles at P&N Bank and Deloitte before he joined BHP in August 2025. In his current role, his work focuses on bridging the gap between artificial intelligence technology and the human users who interact with these systems.

Beyond his technical expertise, Mr. Thuijs is known for his dedication to creating safe spaces for marginalized communities. He founded the first LGBT+ hockey team in Perth ten years ago. A spokesperson for BHP confirmed that the company remains in close contact with Mr. Thuijs's family and is offering full support to them as well as to the police during the investigation.

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Search Efforts and Contact Information

Queensland Police are currently scouring the area around the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital for CCTV footage that might reveal the direction Mr. Thuijs traveled after leaving the emergency department. The family is becoming increasingly desperate for answers as the search continues, with Mr. Garcia Haag expressing hope that his partner will be found soon.

Individuals who may have seen Simon Thuijs or have any information regarding his whereabouts are urged to contact the police on 07 3258 2582 immediately. For those affected by the story or experiencing mental health challenges, support is available through Lifeline on 13 11 14 or MensLine Australia on 1300 789 977.