Bianca Censori and Kanye West Enjoy Night Out in Basel Amid Concert Cancellations

Bianca Censori and Kanye West were seen enjoying a day at the Art Basel fair and an evening at a popular club in Basel, Switzerland, despite Kanye's cancelled June gig and controversy surrounding his past antisemitic comments. Bianca turned heads in a daring outfit, while Kanye has continued his summer concert series internationally.

Bianca Censori and Kanye West were spotted in Switzerland on Monday, enjoying a day at the prestigious Art Basel fair and an evening at the popular club RENÉE in Basel.

Despite Kanye's cancelled June gig in the city and a growing number of European countries pausing or postponing his performances due to controversy surrounding his past antisemitic remarks, the couple still made the most of their trip. Bianca, known for her daring fashion choices, turned heads once again as she stepped out braless in a sheer thong leotard for their night out.

The nude leotard, trimmed with sequins, was paired with silver heels, while Kanye sported a cream leather jacket and trousers. Earlier in the day, Bianca had worn another nude leotard as they previewed the international art fair together. In a February interview with Vanity Fair, Bianca addressed rumors that Kanye controls her wardrobe, asserting that she makes her own fashion decisions and only seeks his opinion as a collaborative effort.

Meanwhile, Kanye has continued his summer concert series, performing for sold-out crowds in Georgia and Istanbul, with upcoming shows planned in Albania, Italy, Madrid, and Portugal. His concert in Amsterdam earlier this month drew 40,000 fans, demonstrating that despite the cancellations and postponements, Kanye's international appeal remains strong





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Bianca Censori Kanye West Art Basel Basel Concert Cancellations Antisemitic Comments Fashion Night Out

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