Bianca Censori Channels Princess Leia in Daring Date Night Outfit in Amsterdam

Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori debuted a Princess Leia-inspired hairstyle and figure-hugging white dress as she and West enjoyed dinner at Ciel Bleu in Amsterdam.

Kanye West 's wife, Bianca Censori , turned heads once again as she debuted a striking Princess Leia -inspired look during a date night in Amsterdam on Friday.

The 31-year-old Australian architect, known for her daring fashion choices, accompanied the Heartless rapper, 48, to dinner at the upscale eatery Ciel Bleu. The couple was seen holding hands as they exited the restaurant, with Censori showcasing a figure-hugging white dress that featured a low-cut neckline.

She paired the dress with shiny white tights and open-toed white pumps, while her brunette locks were parted in the middle and styled into two braids tucked at the base of her neck, closely resembling the iconic hairstyle of Princess Leia from Star Wars, originally portrayed by the late Carrie Fisher. Censori's makeup was glamorous, with mascara-coated lashes, smoky eye shadow, warm blush on her cheekbones, and a glossy nude lip.

She opted for minimal jewelry, allowing the outfit to take center stage. West, who also goes by Ye, complemented her look with leather pants, a plain white shirt, a brown leather jacket, and tan boots. The pair shared a laugh as they made their way to a waiting vehicle after dinner. Censori is no stranger to bold fashion statements; just last week, she turned heads in a skimpy black bandeau top and shimmering brown leggings.

She also recently shared a photo on Instagram wearing a barely-there silver bikini top and gray bottoms under a fuzzy sweater. Despite the risqué ensembles, Censori has also shown versatility, opting for more modest looks on occasion. In April, she attended Columbia University's Graduate School of Architecture as a guest critic, wearing a sleek corporate outfit. She holds both a Bachelor's and Master's degree in architecture from the University of Melbourne.

Addressing speculation about her fashion choices, Censori told Vanity Fair in February that she is not controlled by her husband.

'I wouldn't be doing something I didn't want to do,' she stated, adding that she and West collaborate on her outfits. 'Me and my husband would work on my outfits together. So it was like a collaboration, it was never I was being told to do something.

' This statement came amid ongoing public curiosity about her relationship with West and her increasingly daring public appearances. The couple, who married in 2022, were seen supporting North West, West's daughter with Kim Kardashian, at her album release party last month, where Censori covered up more. Censori's evolving style continues to attract attention, blending haute couture and personal expression.

Her latest Princess Leia homage exemplifies her penchant for playful yet bold fashion, solidifying her status as a trendsetter in the celebrity sphere. From the streets of Melbourne to the red carpets of Milan, Censori remains a fascinating figure in the world of entertainment and fashion





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