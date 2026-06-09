Bianca Censori Directs Provocative Milk Milking Video for Kanye West's 'Gemini Season' Single on His Birthday

Bianca Censori has directed and starred in an unusual promotional video for Kanye West's new single 'Gemini Season,' posted on West's 49th birthday. The video features Censori in a pink corset and white G-string while milking a cow, after which West pours milk over her chest. This release follows Censori's birthday tribute to West and comes amid ongoing public discussion about her choice to frequently appear nude, which she defends as a personal artistic expression and a collaborative process with her husband.

Bianca Censori , the Australian architect and wife of rapper Kanye West , has released a provocative promotional video for West's new single titled ' Gemini Season .

' The video, which Censori directed herself, was posted to her Instagram account on Tuesday, coinciding with Kanye West's 49th birthday. In the clip, Censori is seen seated on a stool in front of a cow, dressed in a pink corset top with a deep neckline and frilly white G-string underwear. Her outfit is completed with platform nude patent heels and her signature two-plait hairstyle.

The setting evokes an idyllic mountain range, creating a striking contrast with the avant-garde nature of the scene. The video begins with Censori sitting motionless before the title 'Gemini Season' appears. She then turns to the cow and begins milking it. After filling a jug with milk, she turns sideways as Kanye West enters the frame, takes the jug from her, and pours the milk into her mouth.

The milk overflows and streams down onto her exposed cleavage. This unconventional promotional material follows a birthday tribute Censori posted to her Instagram Stories earlier that day, which read, 'Happy birthday @ye I love you more than life,' over a photo of West. The video has quickly garnered attention for its surreal and symbolic imagery, blending themes of nature, domesticity, and sensuality in a manner consistent with the artistic collaborations between Censori and West.

The couple, who married in 2022, have frequently been at the center of media scrutiny due to Censori's daring fashion choices, including a sheer dress at the 2024 Grammy Awards that sparked widespread discussion. In a February interview with Vanity Fair, Censori addressed the speculation, asserting that her decisions to appear nude or wear revealing clothing are entirely her own.

She stated, 'I wouldn't be doing something I didn't want to do,' and described their approach to her outfits as a collaboration, emphasizing that West, whom she regards as a creative genius, never forces her into anything. Censori explained that her affinity for nudity is deeply rooted in her artistic identity, saying, 'I was naked everywhere. I didn't detach with it at any point. I consistently showed the same imagery over and over and over again.

I live my artwork.

' She acknowledged that her intentions are often misinterpreted as attention-seeking but expressed indifference to such readings, noting that the ability to express herself is what matters most. 'It's okay that the intention was lost. It doesn't matter. I was able to express myself.

That's all that mattered,' she said. This philosophy appears to inform the 'Gemini Season' video, which merges primal imagery with high fashion, challenging viewers to decode its meaning while serving as a bold marketing tactic for West's music





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