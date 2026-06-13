Bianca Censori's Met Gala Look: The Cat Mask That's Everywhere

Bianca Censori, wife of Kanye West (Ye), makes headlines again with an avant-garde outfit featuring a dramatic black furry cat mask, sparking widespread online discussion as Ye tours in support of his BULLY album.

Bianca Censori , 31, is no stranger to making headlines with her boundary-pushing style, but her latest look may be one of her most talked-about yet.

In the image, Bianca posed wearing nothing but a dramatic black furry cat mask while striking a playful claw-like pose for the camera. The artistic portrait quickly sparked discussion online, with fans reacting to the unusual styling and Bianca's continued embrace of avant-garde fashion. The photo was shared as Kanye, who now goes by Ye, continues his 2026 world tour in support of his latest album, BULLY.

The rapper is currently in Tbilisi, Georgia, where he is preparing to perform a sold-out stadium concert at the Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena as part of the government-backed Starring Georgia concert series. Bianca has become one of the most closely watched celebrity style figures in recent years, regularly generating headlines for her unconventional fashion choices during public appearances alongside her husband.

Earlier in the evening, she stepped out in another eye-catching ensemble while accompanying Kanye at the Paragraph Golf & Spa Tabori, Autograph Collection in Georgia. Bianca is no stranger to provocative dress style as she wears a nude dress to last year's Grammys. Despite ongoing public speculation about her wardrobe choices, Bianca recently addressed the conversation surrounding her style, insisting that her fashion decisions are entirely her own.

Speaking to Vanity Fair earlier this year, she said: I wouldn't be doing something I didn't want to do. So it was like a collaboration, it was never I was being told to do something, she said, adding that she enjoys discussing ideas with someone she considers a creative visionary. The former Yeezy architect also revealed that her interest in challenging traditional ideas around fashion and self-expression long predates her relationship with Kanye.

I've never gone home and cried myself to sleep over anything anyone has said, she explained. I was able to express myself. That's all that mattered. The couple, who married in 2022, have continued to attract attention with their coordinated appearances around the world, with Bianca's fashion choices frequently becoming one of the biggest talking points wherever they go





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