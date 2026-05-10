Bianca Censori's X-Rated Style: A Return to Bold Outfits and Kim Kardashian's 'Copying' Behavior

Bianca Censori, the wife of Kanye West, has recently reverted to her X-rated style with provocative photos on Instagram. She has also been accused of being 'copied' by Kim Kardashian at the 2026 Met Gala. Censori has been known for her daring outfits in the past, including a nude minidress at the Grammy Awards last year and a fembot-inspired look in Melbourne.

Have YOU got a story? Email Kanye West 's wife Bianca Censori has reverted back to her X-rated style as she posed for a shocking new photo over the weekend.

The 31-year-old architectural designer - who has dressed more modestly in recent weeks - put on a busty display in a snap uploaded to her Instagram stories on Saturday. It comes not long after Kim Kardashian channeled Censori while attending the 2026 Met Gala earlier this week in a sculpted fembot ensemble.

The media personality could be seen standing in front of a plain wall wearing a pair of fitted gray leggings as well as a skimpy black bodysuit that offered minimal coverage of her chest. Her brunette locks were parted in the middle and effortlessly flowed down naturally past her shoulders. Censori, who tied the knot with West in 2022, completed the look by slipping into a pair of tan heels.

Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori, 31, has reverted back to her X-rated style as she posed for a shocking new photo over the weekend. It comes not long after Kim Kardashian channeled Censori while attending the 2026 Met Gala earlier this week in a sculpted fembot ensemble. The star has sported a number of racy outfits over the years both in public and on social media.

Censori took part in a wild moment at the Grammy Awards last year as she went nude underneath a sheer minidress. However, the Australian-born architect has recently been donning more modest looks on outings. Last month in April, she went for a sleek corporate makeover as she made an appearance at an Ivy League college in NYC. Censori covered up wearing a black jacket as well as a black skirt that fell down towards her knees.

She completed the chic look with black-heeled, leather boots and allowed her locks to flow down past her shoulders. The SKIMS founder has previously been trolled for seemingly copying the architect's daring style in the past. Last year in October, the reality star modeled shorter hair which was similar to Censori's hairstyle at the time. And back in 2024, Kardashian sported a white bodysuit and tights which is a look Censori has also previously opted for.

During an interview with Vanity Fair in February, Censori opened up about her daring outfits and shut down rumors that West controls what she wears.

'I wouldn't be doing something I didn't want to do,' she expressed to the outlet, before adding that she asks for husband's opinion when it comes to putting a look together





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Bianca Censori Kanye West X-Rated Style Provocative Photos Copied By Kim Kardashian Daring Outfits Grammy Awards Met Gala Melbourne

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