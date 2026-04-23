Bibby Stockholm Barge Operator Admits to £118 Million Overcharging

Corporate Travel Management (CTM), the Australian firm that managed accommodation for asylum seekers including the Bibby Stockholm barge, has admitted to overcharging the UK government by £118 million, a significant increase from previous estimates. The issue arose from 'erroneous billing' discovered during a forensic audit by KPMG.

The Australian travel management company, Corporate Travel Management ( CTM ), has revealed a significantly larger overcharging issue than initially reported concerning its contracts with the UK government, specifically related to the provision of accommodation for asylum seekers , including the controversial Bibby Stockholm barge.

The company now admits to erroneous billing totaling £118 million, a substantial increase of £40 million from the previously disclosed £77.6 million accounting error. This revelation stems from a detailed forensic investigation conducted by the accounting firm KPMG, which uncovered discrepancies in billing practices. The origins of this issue trace back to 2021 when CTM was tasked with the urgent procurement of accommodation for a large influx of individuals seeking asylum in the United Kingdom.

The company successfully secured over 1.4 million nights of accommodation across more than 60 hotels throughout the country. However, by late 2022, internal reviews began to highlight significant inconsistencies. Specifically, CTM identified a £54.6 million difference between the amounts billed to clients, including the Home Office, and the actual payments made to the hotels providing the accommodation. This initial finding prompted the more comprehensive KPMG investigation, which ultimately revealed the full extent of the overcharging.

CTM has a substantial history of securing public sector contracts, having been awarded contracts worth £3.9 billion over the past decade, with the £1.6 billion contract for the Bibby Stockholm barge representing a significant portion of this total. The Bibby Stockholm, moored in Portland, Dorset, was a key component of the previous Conservative government’s strategy to reduce the costs associated with housing asylum seekers in hotels.

The plan, however, faced considerable opposition and was ultimately abandoned when Labour came into power in July 2024, as part of a broader overhaul of the UK’s asylum system. The UK Home Office has confirmed that an internal investigation into CTM’s contracts is still ongoing. A spokesperson for the Home Office stated that they have already managed to recover over £70 million from asylum accommodation contracts that were deemed to be providing poor value for money.

They also emphasized that recent changes to contract management procedures have resulted in savings of £700 million in hotel costs, demonstrating the government’s commitment to closing down the use of hotels for asylum seeker accommodation. CTM’s shares have been suspended from trading on the Australian Securities Exchange since August of the previous year, reflecting the seriousness of the financial irregularities.

Ewen Crouch, the chairman of CTM, expressed deep disappointment regarding the trading suspension and its impact on shareholders, offering a sincere apology to both shareholders and affected clients in the UK. He underscored the board’s commitment to a thorough investigation and decisive action to address the identified issues, stating that the length of the suspension is a direct result of this dedication.

Crouch affirmed that the recent announcement represents a significant step forward in resolving the situation and that the company is actively collaborating to finalize the necessary steps to allow auditors to complete their procedures and potentially resume trading. The situation highlights the complexities and challenges associated with managing large-scale contracts for asylum seeker accommodation and the importance of robust financial oversight





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Bibby Stockholm Corporate Travel Management CTM Overcharging Asylum Seekers Home Office

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