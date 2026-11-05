Biden Congratulates Democrats Post-Election While Battling Cancer

Former President Joe Biden stayed home to call Democratic victors after a hiatus due to prostate cancer, as Barack Obama campaigned actively while Democrats swept key races against Republicans.

Former President Joe Biden dedicated his Tuesday to phone conversations with Democratic winners after remaining largely invisible from the campaign trail. The 83-year-old watched election returns from his Wilmington, Delaware, home while connecting with key allies and newly elected officials. A source confirmed to the Huffington Post that he spent the evening congratulating Democrats who secured significant victories over their Republican opponents.

Biden's Private Call Chain With Victors

Biden reached out to several prominent Democrats he once worked closely with, including Georgia Governor-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms, who served in his administration. He also connected with Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and Ohio Governor-elect Amy Acton, who both scored major wins. Nevada Governor-elect Aaron Ford and Illinois Senator-elect Juliana Stratton were also among those who received calls from the former commander-in-chief.

Also read On Election Day, Democrats dare to dream, writes Simon Marks

Scranton Mayor-turned-Congresswoman-elect Paige Cognetti spoke with Biden after flipping Pennsylvania's 8th House District. These calls highlight a continued effort by the former president to maintain relationships within the party despite his physical absence from public events. The interactions underscore the significance of these specific electoral victories for the Democratic coalition.

Cancer Diagnosis And Public Absence

Biden has remained out of the spotlight throughout this election cycle due to his ongoing battle with prostate cancer. He revealed his initial diagnosis in May of last year, which occurred less than four months after he left the White House. His absence from rallies and stump speeches has been notable given his usual high-profile engagement in prior election cycles.

Advertisement

The severity of his condition was highlighted by his son Hunter, who stated in an interview that the cancer had spread into his father's bones. Hunter described the situation as very painful and debilitating, noting it was sad to watch his elderly father suffer through the treatments. Former First Lady Jill Biden previously told the Today show that Joe will live with cancer for the rest of his life because it metastasized.

Before the diagnosis, Biden had undergone radiation and hormone treatments. He also had surgery to remove cancerous skin cells in September. Despite these health challenges, Hunter noted that his father remains active publicly, speaking about issues he cares about and maintaining his belief in the country.

Obama's Active Campaign Role

While Biden stayed home, former President Barack Obama campaigned vigorously for Democrats in key races during the final weeks. Obama visited Cleveland and Detroit on October 24 to support candidates Sherrod Brown and Abdul El-Sayed. He then traveled to Georgia to rally behind Jon Ossoff and Keisha Lance Bottoms in the days leading up to the election.

In his speeches, Obama blamed President Donald Trump for high gas prices amid the war in Iran. He also criticized Trump's plans to build a ballroom at the White House and his redecoration of the historic building. Obama compared the president's gold decor to the interiors at a Cheesecake Factory, suggesting an ostentatious style reminiscent of Saddam Hussein.

Advertisement

Trump defended both the renovations and the restaurant chain, while Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent joined the dispute with a television interview outside a Cheesecake Factory in Washington. The spat continued into election night when White House staff ordered takeout from the chain for their watch party as results came in.

Democratic Sweeps And Political Impact

Democrats ultimately seized control of both chambers of Congress, flipping six Senate seats and at least a dozen Republican-held House districts. This outcome delivered a significant setback to Trump heading into the final two years of his presidency. The victories included major shocks in Texas, where James Talarico defeated Trump-backed Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Democrats also captured Senate seats in Kansas and South Carolina, breaking long-standing Republican winning streaks in both states. Republican losses extended to governorships, with Texas Governor Greg Abbott defeated by Democrat Gina Hinojosa. In Ohio, Vivek Ramaswamy lost his bid to become governor.

In Georgia, Keisha Lance Bottoms defeated Republican Rick Jackson to become the first black woman elected governor in U.S. history. Following the results, Obama stated that the Democratic victories send a clear message to the White House. He emphasized that Americans want a politics that brings people together rather than divides them, as reflected in his statement on X.