Joe Biden's book Promise Me America sold only 21000 copies in its first week, falling far short of Kamala Harris's 350000 debut and other presidential memoirs.

Former President Joe Biden's latest effort to cement his presidential legacy encountered significant commercial hurdles as his memoir, ' Promise Me America,' recorded a surprisingly weak debut. The book sold only 21,000 copies in its first week on shelves, a figure that contrasts sharply with the massive demand for recent political books by his former vice president. The launch on November 17 has been widely viewed as a marketing letdown, failing to capture the public enthusiasm typically associated with former White House occupants.

Low Sales Figure Compared to Harris Success

Joe Biden achieved a mere 21,000 in initial sales according to data from Circana, which tracks physical book retail metrics across the United States. This number stands in stark contrast to the 350,000 copies sold in the first week by Kamala Harris for her book, '107 Days.' The disparity highlights a significant divergence in reader interest between the two Democratic leaders, despite their close political association. Harris's figures include print, ebook, and audiobook formats, making the comparison slightly asymmetric but still indicative of a major gap in market reception.

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Financial Advance and Editorial Content

Despite the sluggish sales performance, the former president reportedly secured a $10 million advance for the manuscript before its publication. The 480-page volume revisits key moments in his tenure, including his decision to seek a second term and the intense political pressures that culminated in his withdrawal from the 2024 reelection campaign. Although the book briefly climbed to the top of The New York Times nonfiction bestseller list, the low unit sales suggest it did not generate the broad commercial appeal publishers usually anticipate from such high-profile releases.

Overshadowed by Obama and Clinton Records

The commercial performance of Biden's memoir is particularly disappointing when measured against the benchmarks set by previous White House occupants. Barack Obama's 'A Promised Land' moved more than 800,000 copies in just its first 24 hours of availability, while Bill Clinton's 'My Life' sold one million copies within its first two weeks in 2004. These historical precedents demonstrate that former presidents can still command substantial sales volumes, yet Biden's launch lacked the same cultural resonance or immediate buyer urgency.

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Health Issues and Limited Promotional Campaign

Several factors likely contributed to the low uptake, including Biden's decision to maintain a relatively low public profile since leaving office. The former president, now 84, has been dealing with health challenges, having revealed earlier this year that his prostate cancer had spread to his bones. Furthermore, he conducted minimal promotional activities for the book after the deal was announced in July, missing opportunities to engage with media outlets and boost visibility during the critical launch window.

Private Holiday Gathering on Nantucket

Meanwhile, Joe Biden and several family members arrived on Nantucket, Massachusetts, on Sunday evening for their annual Thanksgiving gathering. The island has served as a holiday sanctuary for the family since 1975, with Biden often visiting during his time as a senator, vice president, and president. The group is reportedly staying at a waterfront compound hosted by billionaire philanthropist David Rubenstein, continuing a tradition that has remained a consistent part of their holiday schedule for nearly five decades.

Critical Reception and Political Context

Critics have questioned whether the memoir provides sufficient new insights into the final months of his administration or the dramatic events surrounding his departure. The book details the pressure from Democratic officials to step aside following his debate performance against Donald Trump, which reignited concerns about his age and capacity for service. Biden ultimately endorsed Kamala Harris in July 2024, a move that shifted the party's trajectory but did not translate into sales momentum for his personal account of these events.