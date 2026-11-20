An analysis of Joe Biden's presidency and the unprecedented military aid supplied to Israel during the Gaza conflict, examining casualty figures and geopolitical implications.

Joe Biden faced widespread scrutiny following his recent visit to Dublin, where he supported his son Hunter during an awards ceremony at Trinity College. While the former US president was treated with ceremonial respect by Irish political leaders, including Taoiseach Micheál Martin, his legacy remains deeply contested regarding his foreign policy decisions. Critics argue that his administration's unwavering support for Israel during the ongoing conflict in Gaza represents a significant moral and strategic failure.

The Scale of Humanitarian Impact in Gaza

Data cited from The Lancet indicates that more than 75,000 people have been killed in Gaza since the escalation of hostilities. Approximately 60 percent of these fatalities were women, children, or individuals aged over 64. The injury toll is equally devastating, with estimates suggesting that between 180,000 and 200,000 Gazans have suffered physical harm. These figures form the basis of severe criticism against Joe Biden, who was in office for the majority of this period.

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The timing of these casualties is critical to understanding the scope of the Biden administration's involvement. By January 2025, when Donald Trump began his second term as US president, Israel had already caused the deaths of over 47,000 Gazans. An additional 110,000 people were reported to have sustained severe injuries. This rapid increase in casualties occurred under the direct supervision of Biden's foreign policy apparatus.

Unprecedented Levels of Military Assistance

The Council for Foreign Relations, based in New York, reported that Joe Biden authorized record-breaking levels of military assistance to Israel in 2024. This aid was valued at €11.3 billion, representing an unprecedented financial commitment to the Israeli military effort. The scale of this support has been described as a key factor enabling the continued intensity of the conflict.

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Further details emerged in May 2025 from Israel's Defence Ministry, which stated that the United States had delivered 90,000 tons of arms and equipment since October 2023. These supplies were transported via 800 planes and 140 ships. The vast majority of this logistical operation took place during Biden's presidency, providing Benjamin Netanyahu's government with the necessary materiel to sustain military operations.

Public Statements and Diplomatic Stance

Despite the escalating death toll, Joe Biden initially expressed concern but failed to halt the flow of weapons. In early 2024, after reports of over 6,000 deaths, Reuters quoted Biden as stating he had no reason to believe Palestinian casualty figures were accurate. He remarked that innocent people were being killed but framed it as the inevitable price of waging war against Hamas.

This statement highlighted a perceived detachment from the humanitarian crisis. Critics argue that Biden's approach ignored the Dahiya Doctrine, a strategy of complete military dominance that Israel had long employed. Rather than applying diplomatic pressure on Netanyahu, Biden's administration continued to supply bombs, bullets, and specialized killing machines requested by the Israeli government.

Comparison with Trump's Foreign Policy Approach

While Donald Trump adopted a more aggressive public stance toward Israel, his policy direction largely mirrored Biden's. Trump's administration continued the established support framework without introducing significant restrictions. In contrast, Biden's diplomatic style was characterized by a calm demeanor that masked substantial military backing.

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Historical comparisons with previous administrations, including Barack Obama's handling of the Syrian crisis, further contextualize Biden's record. However, the specific volume of aid to Israel and the resulting casualty figures under Biden's tenure remain unique. The transition to Trump in January 2025 did not alter the fundamental trajectory of US support for Israel's military actions in Gaza.