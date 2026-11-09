Big Ben Illuminated with WWI Heroes Faces for 110th Somme Anniversary

The Elizabeth Tower displayed faces of World War One soldiers to mark the 110th anniversary of the Battle of the Somme, honoring the fallen with a poignant projection on Remembrance Day.

The Elizabeth Tower, widely recognized as home to Big Ben, was illuminated on Sunday night with the faces of World War One heroes to commemorate the 110th anniversary of the Battle of the Somme offensive. This striking visual tribute was part of the broader Remembrance Day Commemorations and was designed to honor the memory of those who served across all United Kingdom nations during the conflict.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle Arranged Tower Illuminations

Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the House of Commons, organized this special display in partnership with the Commonwealth War Graves Commission Foundation. He emphasized the emotional weight of seeing the faces of ordinary people from the Somme projected onto such an iconic national landmark, noting that their futures were tragically cut short by war.

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Details of the Soldier Projections

The projection featured Lieutenant The Hon Vere Harmsworth, a 21-year-old Sussex-born officer from the Royal Naval Volunteer Reserve who was killed on 13 November 1916 during the Battle of the Ancre. Despite being wounded twice, he continued to lead his men before dying from a shell explosion, earning praise for his courage from his commanding officer.

Family Members Witness the Tribute

Vere Harmsworth, aged 32, attended the event with his wife Alexandra and his mother, Lady Claudia Rothermere, to view the projection of his great-great-uncle. He described the experience as both incredibly moving and sad, expressing gratitude to the Commonwealth War Graves Commission and the Speaker for enabling the family to be part of this national historical remembrance.

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Other Notable Figures Honored on Tower

Other individuals featured in the display included Welsh international rugby player Edward John Richard 'Dick' Thomas, who was killed on 7 July 1916 during the assault on Mametz Wood, and ex-Scottish rugby captain Lieutenant Eric McIlroy, who was reported missing and believed killed on 18 July 1916 during the assault on Delville Wood.

Nurses and Engineers Also Remembered

The tribute also highlighted the contributions of support personnel, including Barbara Esmée St. John, a volunteer nurse who managed a 35-bed surgical ward in France and died of scarlet fever, and Captain James Samuel Davidson, a Belfast-born engineer from Northern Ireland who was killed on 1 July 1916 while commanding machine guns for the Ulster Division's 108th Brigade.

Bloodiest Episode of the Great War

The Battle of the Somme, which lasted from July to November 1916, remains one of the most devastating episodes of the Great War. On its first day alone, 18,500 British and empire servicemen were killed or missing, and over the course of the six-month campaign, it is estimated that over 1.2 million people were killed, missing, or wounded on both sides.