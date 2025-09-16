Big Brother 2025: Everything We Know So Far

Get ready for the return of Big Brother! Find out who will be hosting, when the new season starts, where to watch, and the latest news on the cast.

Reality TV enthusiasts won't have to wait long for their next obsession as Big Brother is set to grace our screens this fall. The social experiment, which involves a diverse group of contestants living together in a house equipped with cameras and microphones, is returning after a successful run on ITV . Long-time fans know that the series was revived by ITV in 2023 and has already aired two seasons.

The first season crowned Jordan Sangha as the winner, while Ali Bromley took home the title in the second. As the 2025 series inches closer, here's what we know so far. Fans can rejoice as TV presenter AJ Odudu and radio personality Will Best are set to reprise their roles as hosts. The dynamic duo has been guiding viewers through the world of Big Brother since its return in 2023. While an official start date hasn't been released, ITV has already begun building anticipation. This August, on the same day Love Island series 12 concluded, the broadcaster shared a video on Instagram confirming Big Brother's return this autumn. Although the caption remained tight-lipped about the precise premiere date, it hinted at the show's impending arrival, stating: 'Eye spy with my little eye, something beginning with B.... Get ready - Big Brother, the original social experiment returns.'Based on previous seasons, the new series is likely to premiere on Sunday, September 28, or Monday, September 29. This year promises an extended run of seven weeks, a week longer than previous ITV seasons. Like the last two seasons, Big Brother 2025 will air on ITV2 and be available for streaming on ITVX. Viewers who missed out on the previous seasons can catch up by binge-watching the complete boxsets on ITVX. However, the most exciting piece of information remains elusive - the cast. The identity of the housemates in Big Brother 2025 is yet to be revealed. Even host AJ Odudu, much to the anticipation of fans, is unaware of who will be entering the house. During a recent appearance on Channel 4's Sunday Brunch, AJ confirmed that the casting team is hard at work but hasn't yet finalized the lineup. Presenter Tim Lovejoy cleverly pointed out that the cast is likely selected at the last minute to maintain secrecy, to which AJ agreed, stating: 'It's too hard to keep it contained. Blabber mouths left, right and centre.





