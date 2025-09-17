Big Brother 2025 Returns to ITV: Dates, Hosts, and Live Streams Revealed

Get ready for Big Brother to return to screens later this month. ITV has officially announced _Big Brother 2025_, along with details on the launch date, presenters, and returning features like the live stream.

ITV has announced the highly anticipated return of Big Brother later this month. The news comes just days after the broadcaster tantalized audiences with glimpses of the upcoming third series on Instagram. _ Big Brother 2025_ will launch on Sunday, September 28, at 9pm on both ITV 2 and ITV X. The reboot will feature a seven-week duration, marking a seven-day extension compared to the previous seasons.

Television presenter AJ Odudu and radio personality Will Best, who have hosted the show since its comeback in 2023, will be back to guide viewers through the drama unfolding inside the famous Big Brother house. Following the main show, viewers can catch _Big Brother: Late and Live_ each evening. This spin-off segment will feature lively debates and hot takes from a celebrity panel, providing additional commentary and analysis on the day's events. The beloved _Big Brother: Live Stream_ will also return, offering fans a 24/7 window into the lives of the housemates. ITV has promised an abundance of new twists, elaborate tasks, intense nominations, and live evictions, as the housemates compete relentlessly to be crowned the winner and claim the life-changing cash prize. The broadcaster took to social media to share the exciting news, generating a frenzy of excitement among fans. The announcement video on Instagram quickly racked up over 40K views within half an hour, with fans flooding the comments section to express their anticipation. Big Brother 2025 returns on Sunday, September 28 at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX, promising another season of captivating reality TV





OK_Magazine / 🏆 12. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Big Brother ITV Reality TV Big Brother 2025 AJ Odudu Will Best

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Best-Dressed Stars At The 2025 EmmysTraditional Old Hollywood glamour – and some risk-taking contemporary fashion – won the night at the 2025 Emmy Awards.

Read more »

Jenna Ortega Keeps Naked Dressing Alive At The 2025 EmmysGoing sheer at the Emmys is something of an ongoing theme for Jenna Ortega, who wore a look from Givenchy by Sarah Burton tonight.

Read more »

Everything we know about Big Brother 2025 including start dateBig Brother's third civilian edition of the revived reality show is set to begin soon, here are all the details you need to know.

Read more »

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days shopping sale date announced for October 2025The sale will offer Prime members exclusive access to thousands of deals.

Read more »

Big Brother 2025: Everything We Know So FarGet ready for the return of Big Brother! Find out who will be hosting, when the new season starts, where to watch, and the latest news on the cast.

Read more »

ITV Big Brother fans issue same demand days before 2025 series launchBig Brother will return to ITV later this month with more twists and turns than ever before as hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best welcome brand new civilian housemates

Read more »