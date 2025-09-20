Big Brother Returns: 25th Anniversary Season Details Unveiled

Big Brother is back for a landmark season, celebrating its 25th anniversary on ITV. Get the scoop on the premiere date, hosts, and what to expect from the new housemates and house.

The iconic reality series Big Brother is gearing up for its return, marking a significant milestone with its 25th anniversary. This upcoming season will be the third civilian series aired on ITV , its current broadcasting home, promising a season packed with surprises and familiar elements.

It feels like just yesterday that forensic psychology expert Ali Bromley won the previous season, but the anticipation is already building for a fresh batch of housemates to enter the Big Brother house, a setting often lauded as the original social experiment. The return of Big Brother is a highly anticipated event, with fans eager to learn all the details about the upcoming series, from the premiere date and time to the return of beloved features. The show has consistently captured the attention of viewers through its unique format, which has been captivating audiences since its initial inception, creating a phenomenon that has influenced the entertainment industry, and has proven that there is a huge audience eager to follow the lives of strangers in a controlled environment. \ITV has confirmed the launch date for Big Brother 2025, which promises to be an exciting season. The show will premiere on Sunday, September 28, at 9 PM on ITV2 and ITVX. According to a statement released by ITV, the 'Big Brother: Live Launch' will feature a diverse group of individuals from across the UK who will become housemates, residing under one roof. The iconic Big Brother House, having undergone a makeover, will once again be the stage for the drama, challenges, and alliances. Viewers can anticipate a season filled with unexpected twists, challenging tasks, heated nomination processes, and live evictions, as housemates compete for the coveted title of winner and a substantial cash prize. The show's format ensures that there will be plenty of dramatic and humorous moments for the audience, and it has been meticulously designed to test the emotional, social, and psychological aspects of the participants' lives. In addition to the main show, Big Brother: Late & Live will also be back, providing viewers with exclusive footage, insightful debates, and engaging commentary from a celebrity panel. Adding to the excitement, the popular Big Brother: Live Stream will return, allowing fans to watch live footage from the house, extending their viewing experience well into the night. The show is a social experiment that aims to show human interaction. \AJ Odudu and Will Best will once again take on hosting duties for Big Brother 2025. They will jointly present the live shows and alternate hosting responsibilities for Late & Live. This format mirrors the previous season and should be familiar to viewers. Odudu and Best follow in the footsteps of Davina McCall and Emma Willis, who hosted previous versions of the show. The presenters' styles and skills have earned praise from fans, and AJ has been commended for her adept handling of difficult situations and her willingness to address inappropriate behavior from housemates. Furthermore, Marcus Bentley, the iconic voice of Big Brother, is expected to return as the narrator, continuing his role that has been a constant throughout the series, including the celebrity editions. As for the housemates, ITV is maintaining a tight lid on their identities, keeping the suspense high until the live launch night, where the new housemates will be revealed. The broadcaster is sticking to the live introductions format from last year, a move that was praised by fans after pre-recorded introductions received negative feedback in the 2023 season. The launch date is set for Sunday, September 28, at 9 PM on ITV2 and ITVX





