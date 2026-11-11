Bikar and Bokak Atolls Designated as New Marine Sanctuaries

Scientists confirm Bikar and Bokak atolls in the Marshall Islands are among the world's most intact ecosystems, leading to a new 48,000-square-kilometer marine sanctuary.

Researchers have identified Bikar and Bokak atolls in the Pacific Ocean as two of the few remaining truly wild and untouched ecosystems on Earth. Located near the Marshall Islands, these remote coral atolls serve as critical refuges for biodiversity, largely free from the human impacts that have altered nearly every other corner of the planet.

Remote Locations Preserve Natural Integrity

Bikar and Bokak sit as the northernmost atolls in the Marshall Islands chain, positioned approximately 72 miles and 239 miles respectively from the nearest inhabited landmass. This significant isolation has shielded them from intensive development, allowing their habitats to remain structurally complex and biologically diverse. The distance from human settlement ensures that these areas function as vital ecological reference systems for understanding tropical oceanic ecosystems without anthropogenic interference.

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Comprehensive Survey Reveals Biodiversity

In 2023, a research team led by Dr Alan Friedlander conducted an extensive survey covering land, sea, and sky across both atolls. Utilizing scuba surveys, underwater video, deep-sea cameras, and even a submarine, the team mapped vegetation, assessed seabird populations, and studied turtle nesting sites. The data collected established the first comprehensive ecological baseline for these regions, documenting high reef-fish biomass, mature native vegetation, and active breeding colonies.

Key Findings Highlight Unique Ecosystems

The study documented 15 seabird colonies confirmed or likely to be breeding across the two atolls. Researchers identified at least 266 groups of reef fish, 138 groups of deeper-dwelling fish, and 79 groups of deep-sea fishes. Sea turtle nesting was almost exclusively concentrated at Bikar, where 132 green sea turtle nest pits were recorded. Additionally, 15 groups of open-water predators, including sharks, jacks, and wahoo, were observed, with two species potentially new to science.

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Differentiation Between Atoll Habitats

While sharing similar characteristics, Bikar and Bokak exhibit distinct ecological features. Bokak is characterized by coral-dominated reef communities with higher total biomass of reef fish. In contrast, Bikar supports a greater diversity of algae and serves as the primary nesting ground for sea turtles. These differences highlight the varied ways these isolated environments support life despite their proximity to one another.

Sanctuary Status Protects Global Heritage

The findings from this study directly contributed to the designation of a 48,000-square-kilometer marine sanctuary around the atolls in 2025. This area represents the country's first national marine protected area, safeguarding the region from future exploitation. Dr Friedlander emphasized that the community of Utirik Atoll has traditionally safeguarded these fragile ecosystems for decades, offering a gift to the entire planet through their vigilance and foresight.