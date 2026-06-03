Bilbao: Spain's Green North Gem of Art, Architecture, and Pintxos

Explore Bilbao, the dynamic capital of Spain's Green North. From the iconic Guggenheim Museum to medieval streets and world-class pintxos, discover how this city blends avant-garde design with deep-rooted culinary traditions for an unforgettable city break.

Discover the lush emerald landscapes, golden bays, and Atlantic surf of Spain's Green North, home to the vibrant city of Bilbao . Nestled in a verdant river valley where the Nervión River meets the Cantabrian Sea, Bilbao blends a medieval old town with avant-garde architecture.

The city's skyline is dominated by the titanium swirls of Frank Gehry's Guggenheim Museum, a structure that sparked Bilbao's modern renaissance and put it firmly on the map as a world-class cultural destination. Beyond this iconic museum, the city showcases designs by Norman Foster, Philippe Starck, and Santiago Calatrava, creating a unique architectural tapestry. Bilbao is a city of two halves, divided by the Nervión.

The right bank hosts the historic Old Town, known as the Siete Calles, where 700 years of history unfold among medieval walls, a cathedral, and the Basque Museum. This area is the heart of the local culinary tradition. The practice of poteo involves bar-hopping with friends, sampling a variety of pintxos-Basque tapas-in the old town's countless bars. These bite-sized creations range from salty gildas to stuffed mussels and marinated cod, offering a delicious tour of the region's flavors.

Food is central to the Bilbao experience, with a high concentration of Michelin-starred restaurants alongside heritage eateries and txoko dining clubs. The region's wine, Txakoli, is the perfect pairing. This crisp, slightly sparkling white wine, made from Hondarrabi Zuri grapes, contrasts beautifully with pintxos and seafood. Served with a dramatic high pour to enhance its aroma, Txakoli is best enjoyed on a rooftop bar overlooking the Cantabrian Sea.

With direct flights from London by Vueling, Bilbao is an accessible and stylish city break destination where art, architecture, and cuisine create an unforgettable experience





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Bilbao Spain Travel Guggenheim Museum Basque Country Pintxos Txakoli City Break Architectural Tourism Spanish Cuisine

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