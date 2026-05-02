Bilberry Woods: A Haunting Tale of Grief, Guilt, and Supernatural Terror

Damian McCarthy’s latest film, set in a remote Irish hotel, explores themes of trauma, guilt, and the supernatural as an author investigates a disappearance and confronts a terrifying witch.

Damian McCarthy, despite professing a disbelief in ghosts, has carved a niche for himself as a director of atmospheric supernatural thrillers. His latest film transports audiences to the eerie Bilberry Woods Hotel in Ireland , a location steeped in local legend and potentially haunted history.

The story centers around Ohm Baumann, a prickly American author seeking solace and a connection to his past. He travels to Ireland to scatter his parents’ ashes at the hotel where they honeymooned, a place his mother cherished.

However, his arrival is immediately shadowed by unsettling tales of a witch trapped within the hotel’s sealed-off honeymoon suite, recounted by the hotel owner, Mr. Cob, to a pair of frightened boys. This witch, according to Cob, delights in dragging victims to a terrifying fate in the underworld, torn apart by malevolent spirits. Ohm initially dismisses these stories as folklore, but he is grappling with profound personal demons.

Through a series of revealing conversations with Fiona, the hotel bartender, the audience learns of a traumatic childhood. At the age of nine, Ohm witnessed his mother’s accidental death by his own hand, a tragedy that plunged his father into alcoholism and ultimately led to his demise. This event has left Ohm emotionally scarred and prone to self-destructive behavior, culminating in a suicide attempt that is thwarted by Fiona’s intervention.

Weeks later, upon his return to the hotel, Ohm discovers Fiona has vanished following a Halloween party. Driven by a sense of obligation and a growing concern, he embarks on a terrifying investigation, leading him to spend a night within the infamous honeymoon suite and confront a harrowing psychological reckoning.

McCarthy intentionally crafted Ohm as an initially unlikeable character, hoping audiences would initially desire his punishment, but anticipates a shift in perspective as his backstory unfolds, fostering empathy and a desire for his survival. The investigation reveals a dark conspiracy and a horrifying truth.

With the help of a friend of Fiona’s, who claims to have received information from her ghost, Ohm uncovers the fate of Fiona: she was drugged, abducted, and subjected to a brutal demise in the hotel’s basement. The perpetrator is revealed to be Mal, a hotel employee and the son-in-law of Mr. Cob, who had been having an affair with Fiona and sought to eliminate her to conceal their secret.

This plot point reflects a recurring theme in McCarthy’s work – the pursuit of justice for women murdered by those close to them, a subject he finds deeply disturbing and consistently returns to in his filmmaking. Beyond the human villainy, Ohm also faces a supernatural threat in the form of Mr. Cob’s witch, eager to claim him as another prisoner in her underworld realm.

The film delves into the complexities of grief, guilt, and the enduring power of trauma, all set against the backdrop of a chillingly atmospheric haunted hotel





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