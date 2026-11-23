Bill Cosby reduces his Upper East Side townhouse asking price to $4,999,000, marking a significant drop as the disgraced comedian faces ongoing legal and financial challenges.

Bill Cosby has reduced the asking price of his Upper East Side townhouse to $4,999,000, bringing the historic property below the significant psychological threshold of $5 million. The disgraced comedian is hoping this latest price adjustment will finally attract buyers to the six-bedroom residence after it has been listed on and off the market for more than 18 months. The current price represents a substantial decrease from the original listing, which was set at $6.99 million in April 2025. This recent reduction of $500,000 brings the valuation of the four-level home almost $2 million below its initial asking price, signaling a renewed effort by Cosby and his legal team to liquidate the asset.

Financial Pressures and Legal Context

Bill Cosby, now 89 years old, and his wife Camille have owned the East 61st Street residence since 1980, when they purchased the property for approximately $1.2 million. The timing of this fresh price cut comes amidst intense scrutiny regarding the actor's finances and ongoing legal troubles. A recent civil court judgment ordered Bill Cosby to pay nearly $60 million to a woman who accused him of sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager. These financial obligations have likely contributed to the couple's decision to lower the price significantly to facilitate a quicker sale. The property has experienced a turbulent history since it first went on sale, having been listed, withdrawn, and relisted several times due to various financial and market factors.

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Market History and Price Reductions

The townhouse initially appeared on the market for $6.99 million in April 2025, shortly after foreclosure proceedings emerged involving two other Manhattan properties owned by the couple. In July of that same year, the asking price was reduced to $6.75 million before the listing disappeared in December 2025. At that time, listing agent Adam Schneider of Corcoran stated that Bill Cosby and Camille Cosby had resolved their financial issues with the lender and intended to renovate the property. He confirmed in an email that all issues with the lender had been resolved, leading to plans for the couple to remain and improve the home rather than sell immediately.

However, the townhouse returned to the market in January 2026 at $6.75 million before being reduced to $5.99 million in April. It was subsequently withdrawn and relisted again, appearing in August at the same price before another reduction to $5.49 million in September. Now, with the latest half-million-dollar shave off the total, the listing is making a fresh pitch to buyers looking for a substantial Manhattan home without the typically eye-watering price tags associated with the neighborhood. The estate agent describes this latest asking price as a particularly attractive opportunity for anyone seeking a 20-foot-wide townhouse on the Upper East Side.

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Architectural Details and Interior Features

Marketed as a rare Treadwell Farm townhouse opportunity under $5 million, the historic property on East 61st Street spans approximately 5,000 square feet and dates back to 1905. Inside, the home combines period charm with ample scope for a new owner to customize the space. Original details include red oak banisters, exposed brick walls, mahogany flooring, intricate mosaic parquet, high ceilings, crown molding, and several fireplaces. The house also features an elevator connecting its different levels, which facilitates navigating the substantial residence. On the garden level, a spacious eat-in kitchen is equipped with stainless-steel appliances and a restaurant-grade stove. There is also a formal dining room with a wood-burning fireplace, while French doors open onto an enclosed sunroom and a landscaped backyard.

Two generously sized living rooms occupy the second floor, offering plenty of space for entertaining or relaxing. Upstairs, the third floor contains two large bedrooms and a shared sitting or dressing area. The primary suite takes up much of the fourth floor and features its own fireplace, skylights, and additional flexible spaces that could be transformed into bedrooms, offices, or dressing rooms. A Juliet balcony overlooks the garden, while the basement provides laundry facilities and additional storage. There is also potential to customize the rooftop, with the listing suggesting it could be developed further by a future owner. The estate agent says the flexible layout allows bedrooms and bathrooms to be rearranged, giving buyers the option of modernizing the home or undertaking a more extensive redesign.

Historical Significance and Future Outlook

The property also carries a poignant family history, having reportedly been used primarily by the couple's son Ennis before his murder in Los Angeles in 1997 at the age of 27. Ennis Cosby was a prominent figure in media and philanthropy before his tragic death. It is unclear how frequently Bill Cosby has used the townhouse in recent years, with reports suggesting that he and Camille have primarily lived at their home in the Philadelphia suburbs. The listing states that the next owner can preserve what works, improve what matters, and invest directly into a home that reflects their own taste, lifestyle, and long-term vision. This sentiment underscores the potential for a new chapter for the historic property, free from the controversies that have surrounded its ownership.