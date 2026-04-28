Bill Maher Blames David Cross and Transgender Discussions for Kamala Harris' Election Loss

Bill Maher and David Cross clashed on a podcast over the topic of children transitioning genders, with Maher arguing that such discussions alienate voters and contribute to Democratic losses. He specifically blamed Cross for Kamala Harris's defeat, predicting future Republican victories.

Bill Maher and David Cross engaged in a heated debate on Maher's 'Club Random' podcast, centering around the topic of children transitioning genders and its potential impact on Democratic election prospects.

The discussion began after Cross mentioned his daughter's eight-year-old friend who transitioned to a boy at age three, and another friend who transitioned from male to female at age three. Maher responded by suggesting these experiences were akin to what was previously known as being a 'tomboy,' and argued that parents were actively 'doing something' by affirming a child's gender identity, even if it was simply through clothing choices. Cross countered, stating the parents were merely 'agreeing with' their children.

The conversation escalated when Maher accused Cross of contributing to Kamala Harris's election loss, claiming that such discussions alienate mainstream voters. He predicted that this rhetoric would lead to future Republican victories, specifically citing JD Vance as a potential future president. Maher expressed his belief that most Americans believe eight-year-olds are incapable of making such significant decisions independently, and that this perception will sway voters towards conservative candidates.

He has consistently voiced concerns that overly progressive stances on transgender issues will harm the Democratic party's chances in elections, arguing that voters are more focused on economic and practical concerns. Cross attempted to diffuse the tension, emphasizing that the parents' actions were limited to supportive measures like providing appropriate clothing and allowing self-expression.

However, Maher remained firm in his stance, reiterating that the issue is a political liability for Democrats. He previously voiced similar concerns to Jon Lovett on the 'Pod Save America' podcast, arguing that the Democratic position of allowing individuals and parents to make these decisions, rather than government intervention, could lead to electoral defeat. Maher questioned whether Lovett wanted to 'lose every election' by supporting gender-affirming care, highlighting his belief that the issue is a significant obstacle to Democratic success





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Bill Maher David Cross Transgender Politics Kamala Harris Election Democrats Republicans JD Vance

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