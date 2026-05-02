Bill Maher Challenges Gavin Newsom on Trump-Like Tactics

HBO host Bill Maher confronted California Governor Gavin Newsom about his increasingly similar communication style to Donald Trump, particularly his use of provocative language and a defamation lawsuit against Fox News. The exchange highlights a strategic shift by Newsom as he eyes a potential 2028 presidential run.

The political landscape is constantly shifting, and the pursuit of influence often leads to unexpected strategies. A recent exchange between Bill Maher and California Governor Gavin Newsom highlighted a particularly intriguing tactic: Newsom's apparent adoption of Donald Trump 's signature style of communication.

Maher, a frequent commentator on political affairs and a past supporter of Newsom's potential presidential ambitions, directly challenged the governor on his increasingly Trump-like behavior, specifically his use of provocative and often inflammatory language on social media. Newsom has openly signaled his interest in a 2028 presidential run, and his team has been actively employing a strategy of mirroring Trump's tactics, including the use of insults and aggressive rhetoric, seemingly to garner attention and engage with the political discourse on Trump's terms.

The tension escalated when Maher pointed out the irony of Newsom simultaneously suing Fox News for libel while simultaneously adopting the very communication style – aggressive attacks on the media – that Trump is known for. Newsom defended his actions, asserting that his approach was a response to the current 'sewer' of political discourse created by Trump, and a necessary means of 'shoving back.

' He also confidently stated his belief that Fox News should settle the defamation lawsuit or issue an apology. The lawsuit itself stems from Newsom's claim that Trump was 'not all there' during a dispute over anti-ICE protests in Los Angeles, and alleges that Fox News misleadingly edited a video to support Trump's version of events regarding a phone call between the two leaders.

Newsom is seeking a substantial $787 million in damages, arguing that Fox News intentionally misrepresented the facts to sabotage informed public discussion. The core of the legal dispute revolves around the precise timing of the phone call, as this detail is crucial to understanding the context of Trump's deployment of the National Guard to Los Angeles despite Newsom's objections. Newsom's legal team contends that Fox News's editing of the video constituted a malicious lie.

This situation raises several critical questions about the evolving nature of political communication and the boundaries of acceptable discourse. Newsom's willingness to emulate Trump's style, even while pursuing legal action against a media outlet he accuses of defamation, presents a complex and potentially contradictory image. Fox News, predictably, has dismissed the lawsuit as a 'frivolous publicity stunt' and vowed to vigorously defend itself.

The case echoes the earlier Dominion Voting Systems lawsuit against Fox News, which resulted in a significant settlement and underscored the challenges faced by news organizations in navigating the legal complexities of defamation claims. The broader implications of this conflict extend beyond the specific details of the lawsuit and touch upon the increasing polarization of the media landscape and the erosion of trust in traditional news sources.

Newsom's strategy, whether effective or not, demonstrates a willingness to engage in the same combative tactics he criticizes in Trump, blurring the lines between opposition and imitation. The outcome of both the legal battle and the political maneuvering will undoubtedly be closely watched as the 2028 presidential race begins to take shape





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