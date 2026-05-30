Bill Maher Mocks Trump's Struggling Freedom 250 Concert Over Artist Dropouts

HBO host Bill Maher ridiculed former President Donald Trump's Freedom 250 concert, which has seen multiple performers cancel, joking Trump 'can't close the deal with Milli Vanilli' and mocking a proposed $250 bill with Trump's portrait.

Bill Maher , host of HBO's Real Time , opened his Friday night monologue with sharp criticism of former President Donald Trump 's struggling Freedom 250 concert, an event planned for the National Mall in Washington, DC, from June 25 to July 10.

Maher mocked the event's deteriorating lineup, noting that after an "all-star" roster was announced, multiple artists quickly withdrew. He quipped that Trump "can't close the deal with Milli Vanilli," referencing the infamous 1990s pop duo discovered to have lip-synced to tracks recorded by session musicians. The Grammys awarded to Milli Vanilli were famously rescinded, the only time in history that has occurred. Fab Morvan, one half of the duo, remains scheduled to perform, alongside Vanilla Ice.

Maher sarcastically suggested that inviting such acts from a bygone era showed Trump's "concern about the unemployed.

" He then pivoted to a separate proposal by Republican Congressman Joe Wilson to issue a $250 bill featuring Trump's portrait, calling the idea emblematic of a disturbing shift in American politics and joking that Republicans would carry the bill next to "their ass. " The Freedom 250 event, organized by a nonprofit aligned with the White House Task Force 250 and the America250 Commission, aims to celebrate the upcoming 250th anniversary of the United States in 2026.

However, it has been marred by a wave of cancellations. At least five prominent acts have withdrawn: Poison frontman Bret Michaels, country singer Martina McBride, R&B group The Commodores, rapper Young MC, and Morris Day. Several performers stated they were misled about the event's partisan nature, believing it to be a nonpartisan national celebration. McBride publicly wrote on X that she was presented with a "misleading" opportunity, while Young MC described the booking as a "bait-and-switch.

" The exodus of talent has turned the concert into a political embarrassment, raising questions about its organization and the Trump administration's involvement. Despite the departures, Vanilla Ice has emerged as a staunch defender of the concert. In an interview with TMZ, the rapper insisted he views the event as a patriotic celebration rather than a political rally.

"I'm here to party with America," he said, adding that he doesn't even vote and would perform for President Biden if asked. He urged critics to relax and enjoy the music: "Come on, enjoy the dancing. Don't take it so serious. We're just entertainers.

" The remaining lineup now includes Vanilla Ice, Flo Rida, C+C Music Factory, and Fab Morvan. The White House has not commented on Maher's jokes or the ongoing controversy. The situation underscores the persistent cultural divisions and the challenges of staging a high-profile event with ties to a polarizing figure like Trump





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