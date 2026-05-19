Bill Maher Slams Democrats, Accuses Far Left of Creating Assassination Culture

Comedian and HBO host Bill Maher accused Democrats Kamala Harris and Hillary Clinton of refusing to speak to him and instead, only appearing with hosts who 'pre-adore' them. He also criticized young left-wingers for creating a culture of assassination and blamed younger generations' entitlements and easy lives for their radicalism.

Bill Maher slammed Democrats Kamala Harris and Hillary Clinton for refusing to speak to him and instead, only appearing with hosts who 'pre-adore' them. He accused the far left of creating a culture that has desensitized assassination, which he said has led the political party to a breaking point.

His discussion with Will. I.am comes just days after a similar rant regarding young left-wingers with regard to assassinations. He criticized the Clintons for wanting to speak to hosts who 'pre-adore' them, and blamed younger generations' phone usage and access to AI for making them sensitive and entitled





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Bill Maher Club Random Democrats Kamala Harris Hillary Clinton Assassination Culture Rampant Radicalism Entitlements Easy Lives

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