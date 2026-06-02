Bill Pulte Appointed Acting U.S. Intelligence Chief Amid Controversy Over Qualifications

President Donald Trump appointed Bill Pulte, head of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, as acting director of national intelligence. The selection has drawn criticism from lawmakers who cite Pulte's lack of national security experience and his record of making criminal referrals against political opponents.

Bill Pulte , Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, has been appointed as the acting chief of U.S. national intelligence, a move that has sparked controversy due to his lack of traditional intelligence experience.

The announcement was made by President Donald Trump via a post on Truth Social. Pulte currently leads the FHFA, which oversees the housing finance system and regulates government-sponsored enterprises like Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Trump highlighted Pulte's management of over ten trillion dollars at these firms as evidence of his capability to handle sensitive matters.

However, critics argue that his background in housing finance does not qualify him for the intelligence role. Pulte is known for his close ties to Trump and has been a loyal ally.

Since taking charge at FHFA in March of the previous year, he has made several criminal referrals to the Department of Justice against Trump's political adversaries, including former Representative Eric Swalwell, Senator Adam Schiff, New York Attorney General Letitia James, Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. All have denied the allegations, with Swalwell suing Pulte for allegedly fabricating fraud claims.

The Government Accountability Office opened an investigation into Pulte after Senate Democrats raised concerns about potential misuse of authority. Additionally, Pulte publicly attacked Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, urging his resignation for not cutting interest rates sufficiently. Senator Elizabeth Warren accused Pulte of focusing on politicizing intelligence rather than performing his duties. His appointment follows the resignation of the previous intelligence chief, who stepped down for personal reasons.

If Trump nominates Pulte for the permanent position, Senate confirmation would be required





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