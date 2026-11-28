Former Labor leader Bill Shorten condemns the Stalinist culture under Daniel Andrews following a historic electoral defeat for Victoria's Labor Party.

Former Australian Labor leader Bill Shorten has issued a scathing critique of the internal culture that defined the Daniel Andrews ministry, describing it as a Stalinist regime characterized by a dangerous cult of personality. This powerful commentary emerged in the immediate aftermath of a historic election defeat in Victoria, which resulted in the end of over a decade of Labor governance in the state.

Shorten Condemns Stalinist Party Culture

Shorten told Seven News that the labor movement under Andrews had evolved into an outfit where dissent was not tolerated, stating that members who wished to disagree with the leader were essentially put in the freezer. He argued that when a political party becomes obsessed with a leader cult and ignores its rank and file members, it creates a systemic danger where no one is willing to correct a leader making the wrong calls.

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The former NDIS minister emphasized that while it may be early for a full post-mortem, the top-down dictatorship model had clearly failed the Victorian electorate. He urged the party to return to listening to the people rather than maintaining the rigid hierarchical structures that characterized the previous administration.

Comparisons to Air Crash Scenarios

Shorten drew a stark parallel between the current situation and a scene from an air crash film, noting that installing Ben Carroll as premier only four months before the election was akin to placing a pilot in control of an aircraft merely five hundred meters from a crash.

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This analogy underscored the perceived incompetence and lack of strategic foresight that Shorten believes plagued the final months of the Andrews ministry. He pointed out that such a sudden leadership change at the eleventh hour offered no time for recovery or course correction, ultimately leading to the inevitable crash at the ballot box.

Coalition Victory and Liberal Leadership

The election results saw the Coalition secure a majority government, marking a significant shift in the political landscape of Victoria. Premier-elect Jess Wilson, a thirty-six-year-old first-term Liberal MP, declared that Victoria was back open for business in her first speech following the victory.

Wilson pledged to tackle rising crime rates, improve government services, and restore confidence in the state economy. Her immediate focus is on rebuilding trust with voters who had grown disillusioned with the previous Labor administration's handling of key issues.

Incumbent Premier Concedes Defeat

Ben Carroll called Wilson shortly before nine pm to concede the election, apologizing to his cabinet and caucus colleagues who were not returning to parliament. He expressed deep regret that the team did not get there tonight, acknowledging the collective responsibility for the loss.

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The defeat was so comprehensive that the Greens could possibly become the official opposition, a scenario that had not been widely anticipated before the polls closed. Carroll lost his own seat, highlighting the personal and political cost of the election outcome for the incumbent leadership.

Lessons for Federal Labor Leadership

Shorten noted that federal Labor was not in the same dire straits as the Victorian branch, which had been in power for twelve years under Andrews and his successors, Jacinta Allan. However, he warned that all political parties suffer when they adopt a model that silences internal debate.

The former leader stressed that there must be an ability to say no to the boss sometimes, a practice he believes was eroded during the Andrews era. His comments serve as a cautionary tale for the broader Labor movement about the risks of centralized power and the importance of maintaining open channels for criticism and feedback within the party structure.