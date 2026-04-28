Billie Eilish Explains Her Baggy Style and Addresses Sibling Rumors

Billie Eilish reveals the personal reasons behind her signature oversized clothing, linking it to body image issues and gender expression. She also dismisses rumors of a feud with her brother, Finneas, emphasizing their strong bond and his need to pursue a solo career.

Billie Eilish has opened up about the reasons behind her signature baggy clothing style, revealing a complex relationship with her body image and a desire for gender expression .

The ten-time Grammy Award winner discussed her fashion choices in a candid interview for Elle magazine's May issue, describing the feeling of relief she experienced when wearing oversized clothes. She attributes this to past struggles with eating issues and a toxic relationship with her body, finding comfort in concealing her form.

Eilish also cites influential figures in hip-hop culture, such as Bloody Osiris, Missy Elliott, and Tyler, The Creator, as inspirations for her style, acknowledging a connection to her love for the genre and a desire to explore masculine presentation. However, she also admits to internalizing societal misogyny, initially associating femininity with weakness. Beyond her fashion, Eilish addressed recent rumors of a feud with her brother and frequent collaborator, Finneas.

She vehemently denied any lasting conflict, characterizing their disagreements as typical sibling squabbles. Eilish emphasized the unbreakable bond they share, stating that even after intense arguments, they quickly reconcile and return to creating music together. She highlighted Finneas's crucial role in her musical journey, suggesting that his absence could potentially halt her songwriting process. The singer explained that Finneas's recent tour absence was due to his focus on his own burgeoning solo career, a development she actively encouraged.

She recognized the need for him to pursue his individual artistic path, acknowledging that their previous dynamic, where they were constantly together for performances, was unsustainable in the long run. Eilish further elaborated on the challenges of balancing their collaborative work with their individual aspirations. She described a period where their busy schedules limited their interactions to moments immediately before taking the stage, leading her to realize Finneas deserved more opportunities to explore his own creative endeavors.

She likened his previous role as her band member to being confined, expressing a desire for him to flourish independently. The interview provides a deeper understanding of Eilish's artistic choices, her personal struggles, and the dynamic within her close-knit family, offering a glimpse into the complexities of navigating fame and maintaining meaningful relationships





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Billie Eilish Fashion Body Image Finneas Interview Elle Magazine Gender Expression

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