Billie Eilish Joins Justin Bieber Onstage at Coachella, Falls Laughing

Justin Bieber surprised fans at Coachella's second weekend by inviting Billie Eilish onstage during his performance of One Less Lonely Girl. Eilish's humorous reaction and subsequent embrace with Bieber, along with a cameo by Sexxy Red, marked a notable moment in his headlining set, especially following earlier criticism.

Justin Bieber had a surprise guest during his second weekend Coachella performance, bringing fellow artist Billie Eilish onto the stage for a memorable moment.

As Bieber performed his hit song One Less Lonely Girl, he invited Eilish to join him. The Grammy-winning singer, who had been enjoying the show from the audience, appeared visibly shocked and amused as she made her way onto the main stage. She stumbled slightly, even falling to her knees in laughter at the unexpected invitation.

Bieber, who was reportedly paid $10 million for his headlining set, embraced Eilish and guided her to a stool. Eilish covered her face in embarrassment and continued to laugh throughout the song.

Bieber kept singing, and at the end of the track, he hugged her from behind, leading to a shared moment of laughter. Eilish then quickly exited the stage and rejoined the crowd, with Bieber giving her a special shout-out.

Adding to the excitement, rapper Sexxy Red also made a surprise appearance during Bieber's set to perform their collaboration Sweet Spot.

The appearance of both Eilish and Sexxy Red marked a significant upgrade for Bieber's weekend two performance, following criticism from some fans about his first weekend set, which was labeled as 'lazy' and lacking his popular hits.

Many social media users expressed disappointment after the initial performance, with some feeling he did not play enough of his classic songs.

Comments ranged from calling the set 'insulting' to fans suggesting that selling his music catalog had left him with less familiar material.

However, a segment of the audience did appreciate the 'raw and stripped back' nature of the first performance, offering a counterpoint to the widespread criticism.

The second weekend's inclusion of surprise guests seemed to address some of the earlier concerns and generated considerable buzz among festival-goers, contrasting sharply with the negative reception some fans had towards his initial Coachella appearance





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