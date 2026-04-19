Billie Eilish Left in Hysterics During Justin Bieber's Surprise Coachella 'One Less Lonely Girl' Moment

Justin Bieber surprised festival-goers at Coachella's second weekend by inviting Billie Eilish on stage during his headlining set. The moment, where Bieber crowned Eilish his 'One Less Lonely Girl,' resulted in a hilarious display of shock and laughter from the Grammy winner, who playfully stumbled and embraced the singer. The performance also featured a surprise cameo from rapper Sexxy Red.

Justin Bieber brought an unexpected dose of humor and star power to the second weekend of Coachella , leaving fellow artist Billie Eilish in stitches during his headlining performance on Saturday. Reportedly earning a hefty $10 million for the appearance, Bieber took the main stage by storm, delivering a set that included a nostalgic medley of his earlier hits such as U Smile, Up, and the fan-favorite One Time.

The crowd's energy surged as he transitioned into his 2009 track, One Less Lonely Girl, with many joining in on the chorus. The highlight of the evening, however, arrived when a special guest was invited to join Bieber on stage. To the surprise and delight of the audience, it was none other than Billie Eilish, who had been enjoying the set amongst the festival-goers.

Eilish, clearly taken aback, stumbled onto the stage, humorously falling to her knees in a moment of shocked laughter as Bieber continued to sing. He then approached the Grammy winner, embracing her warmly before guiding her to a stool. As she settled in, Eilish covered her face with her hands, unable to contain her amusement and embarrassment.

Bieber continued his performance, and upon the song's conclusion, he shared a memorable hug from behind with Eilish, both dissolving into laughter. Eilish playfully stumbled once more, but quickly regained her footing, sharing another embrace with Bieber to the cheers of the crowd. She then made a swift exit back into the audience, with Bieber giving her a special shout-out.

Adding to the night's surprises, rapper Sexxy Red also made a guest appearance, joining Bieber to perform their collaboration Sweet Spot, a track from his upcoming 2025 album Swag. Her electrifying arrival on stage ignited a massive cheer from the assembled fans. Sexxy Red sported a stylish black bralette, matching trousers, and an unzipped black jacket, accessorized with a bold gold necklace, chic sunglasses, and a cap.

As the song reached its crescendo, Bieber and Sexxy Red shared a friendly embrace on stage, further energizing the audience. This second weekend's performance stood in contrast to some fan reactions from weekend one, where a segment of the audience expressed disappointment, with some characterizing Bieber's set as uninspired and the weakest in Coachella's history.

Social media buzzed with criticism, with comments like Justin Bieber headlined Coachella just to not play any of his classics lmao and I cannot imagine paying thousands of dollars to watch Justin Bieber sound a mess and walk around in a hoodie and glasses. This is insulting to his fans. Another fan pointed to his catalog sale, stating That's what happens when you sell your catalog and you're only left with your last album that nobody knows.

However, a counter-narrative emerged, with some fans appreciating the raw and stripped-back nature of his first weekend performance.





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