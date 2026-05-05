Billie Eilish's Hip Injury Led to Global Fame

A hip injury at 13 unexpectedly ended Billie Eilish's dance dreams but launched her music career, starting with the viral success of 'Ocean Eyes' on SoundCloud.

Billie Eilish 's journey to global stardom began with a pivotal moment at age 13 in 2015. A severe hip injury during dance rehearsal unexpectedly derailed her aspirations of becoming a professional dancer, but simultaneously launched her music career into the stratosphere.

While preparing for a dance competition with her coach Fred Diaz, Eilish used her song 'Ocean Eyes,' created with her brother Finneas, for practice. Initially uploaded to SoundCloud simply to share with her dance teacher, the track quickly gained traction. Finneas excitedly informed her that 'Ocean Eyes' had reached a thousand streams, a milestone that felt monumental to the young artist at the time.

The song now boasts an impressive 73.7 million plays on SoundCloud and 624 million views on YouTube. The injury occurred during the final rehearsal before her first competition. Eilish vividly recalls attempting a twerk when she felt a sharp pain in her hip, leading to her being unable to walk or dance for weeks, confined to bed and later relying on crutches. Ironically, it was during this period of physical limitation that opportunities began to emerge.

Music outlets like Hillydilly and New Music Friday reached out regarding the viral success of 'Ocean Eyes,' and Interscope Records expressed interest in signing her. Eilish humorously remembers attending meetings with record labels and booking agents while still on crutches, lamenting the missed dance competition but recognizing the unexpected turn of events. She reflects that what initially felt like a life-ruining setback was, in reality, a life-saving one.

Recently, Eilish has cautiously returned to dance classes, describing the experience as 'really cute' and 'nice' due to the low-pressure environment. She shared an Instagram post featuring footage of her dancing, alongside nostalgic images of Justin Bieber posters from her youth. Eilish co-directed a 3D concert film based on her $212.9 million-grossing 'Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour,' which is set to release in US and UK theaters this Friday.

Her story serves as a powerful reminder that unforeseen obstacles can sometimes pave the way for extraordinary opportunities, transforming dreams in unexpected directions. The initial SoundCloud upload, intended solely for a dance teacher, became the catalyst for a remarkable career, proving that a single moment can alter the course of a life





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Billie Eilish Ocean Eyes Finneas Dance Injury Soundcloud Interscope Records Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour Music Career Hip Injury

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