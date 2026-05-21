A case involving billionaire investor Wesley Edens came to light when he replied to a LinkedIn message from Changli 'Sophia' Luo, a Chinese-born divorcee. The message led to allegations of sextortion and mysterious connections to a Chinese businessman, raising suspicions of a honeypot operation.

In the business world, billionaire investor Wesley Edens, co-founder of Fortress Investment Group, made a surprising choice in investing in Aston Villa with Egyptian billionaire Nassef Sawiris.

Though Villa was struggling, Edens saw potential and together they turned the luck around. However, a separate legal issue arose when Edens replied to a LinkedIn message from Changli 'Sophia' Luo, a Chinese-born divorcee, leading to a major security scare in New York. The case involved allegations of sextortion and a bail payment made by a Chinese businessman, sparking suspicions of a honeypot operation





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Investor Aston Villa Asian Divorcee Sextortion Honeypot Robin Mui

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