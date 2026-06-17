Billionaire John Paulson Engaged to Alina De Almeida, Expecting Second Child as They Plan Monaco Wedding

Billionaire hedge fund manager John Paulson, 70, is engaged to dietitian Alina De Almeida, 37, and they are expecting their second child. They plan to marry in Monaco next summer at Villa La Vigie. The news comes after Paulson finalized his divorce from ex-wife Jenny Zaharia.

Billionaire hedge fund manager John Paulson , 70, is moving forward with his life after finalizing his divorce from ex-wife Jenny Zaharia in May. Paulson is now engaged to Alina De Almeida , a 37-year-old dietitian and founder of Effective Lifestyle, and the couple is expecting their second child together.

They plan to marry in Monaco next summer, with festivities expected to span three days at the luxurious Villa La Vigie on the French Riviera. Paulson told Page Six, We chose Monaco because it's ultra-sophisticated and elegant. It's the creme de la creme of Europe. All our friends are going to love going there.

De Almeida added, We're excited about our wedding in Monaco and to be welcoming our second child. My life is like a dream come true. The couple began dating in 2021, while Paulson was still married to Zaharia, and got engaged three years later. Their first child, a daughter, was born in 2025.

De Almeida, who specializes in weight loss counseling, said in 2024 that starting a family was always part of their plan. John is just a wonderful partner, she said. He brings out the best in me. He pushed me to the next level with my career.

He is very supportive, very patient and caring. Paulson, a former Trump megadonor who was considered for Treasury Secretary, has a net worth of $4 billion. He and Zaharia were married for 21 years and have two adult daughters, Danielle and Giselle. Their divorce was contentious, with allegations of blindsiding and disputes over inheritance, but they eventually reached an amicable settlement.

Paulson's friendship with Prince Albert of Monaco is believed to have influenced the wedding location. Villa La Vigie, once owned by designer Karl Lagerfeld, boasts an aura of glamour and discretion. A source told Page Six that the couple is planning three days of festivities with a network of high-profile guests. Paulson, who hosted a campaign event for Trump in 2024 at his Palm Beach residence, said of his previous marriage, Divorces are common, but difficult.

Alina and I are very happy together. I wish Jenny can find happiness, too. The wedding next summer marks the beginning of a new chapter for the billionaire, as he and De Almeida expand their family and celebrate their union in one of Europe's most sophisticated settings





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John Paulson Alina De Almeida Monaco Wedding Billionaire Divorce

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