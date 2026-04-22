Billionaire Nelson Peltz Sued by Housekeeper Over Alleged Pitbull Attacks

A housekeeper is suing Nelson Peltz, claiming she was terrorized by his rescue pitbull at his Florida mansion. The lawsuit alleges repeated attacks and negligence, while Peltz's lawyers argue for dismissal citing a 'Beware of the Dog' sign.

Billionaire Nelson Peltz is facing a lawsuit from a former housekeeper, Miledys Morejon, who alleges she was terrorized by his rescue pitbull, Houdini , at his $300 million Palm Beach , Florida mansion in 2023.

Morejon is seeking $75,000 in damages, claiming she repeatedly had to defend herself from the aggressive dog, even hiding in a cupboard to avoid being bitten. She asserts that Houdini was dangerous and lacked proper training, detailing incidents where the dog ripped her clothing and lunged at her, causing her to fall.

Peltz's legal team argues that a 'Beware of the Dog' sign on the property should absolve them of responsibility and is seeking a summary judgement to dismiss the case. They maintain that Morejon never suffered a bite or physical contact with the dog. Morejon's lawyers counter that she always entered the property through a service entrance and never saw the warning sign.

The pitbull, Houdini, was a rescue animal gifted to Peltz by his daughter, Nicola Peltz Beckham, from her animal shelter, Yogi's House. The lawsuit alleges that the Peltzes were aware of Houdini’s ‘vicious nature’ and propensity to attack, and failed to adequately secure, train, or supervise the dog. Morejon claims the attacks occurred ‘without any provocation’ and resulted in injuries to her back, neck, and knees, requiring pain management procedures.

She further alleges suffering physical and mental anguish, disability, disfigurement, loss of earnings, and diminished quality of life. Attempts at settlement by Peltz’s lawyers were declined, leading to the continuation of the legal battle.

Court documents reveal Morejon did not interact directly with Peltz or his wife, Claudia, receiving instructions solely through her agency manager, M&M Security Inc. During her deposition, Morejon confirmed her job responsibilities included cleaning up after the dogs and even interacting with Houdini, including petting him and giving him treats. Peltz’s legal team is attempting to prevent the introduction of evidence regarding his wealth, arguing that jurors might be biased by his financial status and apply a ‘deep pocket’ theory of liability.

They also emphasize that Morejon was an independent contractor, and they had no duty to protect her from injuries on the property. They further point to inconsistencies in Morejon’s account of the incidents, claiming she initially stated the dog attacked her while walking towards an elevator, but later described being chased and falling.

Morejon’s lawyers, however, argue that the motion for summary judgement is premature, as discovery is ongoing, key witnesses like Nicola Peltz Beckham have not been deposed, and the case requires further investigation. They contend that the motion is ‘substantively flawed’ and seek to continue the legal proceedings





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Nelson Peltz Lawsuit Pitbull Housekeeper Houdini Palm Beach Nicola Peltz Beckham Dog Attack

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