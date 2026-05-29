Billionaire Phones4u founder sells London mansion for £55million

John Caudwell, the billionaire founder of Phones4u, has sold his London mansion, Fonteyn House, for £55million. The Art Deco-inspired property was once home to prima ballerina Margot Fonteyn and has a rich history dating back to the time when it served as the Panamanian Embassy.

The billionaire founder of Phones4u , John Caudwell , has sold his London mansion, Fonteyn House , for £55million. The Art Deco-inspired property was once home to prima ballerina Margot Fonteyn and has a rich history dating back to the time when it served as the Panamanian Embassy.

The house has been a popular spot for many famous visitors, including Princess Margaret, Yves Saint Laurent, and Fonteyn's dance partner, Rudolf Nureyev. Nureyev, who defected from the Soviet Union in 1961, used the bedroom suite on the second floor as a dance studio with Fonteyn. The property was rebuilt by Caudwell in 2010 and features a 12-metre swimming pool, a cinema screen, a spa with a hot tub and ice fountain, a cocktail bar, and a gym.

The Knightsbridge property was sold after just four weeks on the market. Caudwell, who has a net worth of between £1.5-2.8billion, has also recently sold another multimillion Mayfair property. The billionaire is also currently working on a new London development, 1 Mayfair, which will feature 29 homes, including three penthouses worth £200million each. The £2billion block will include a 1000-book library, curated with the help of the Duke of Devonshire, a health spa, and a 20-metre swimming pool.

Caudwell's other properties include a Grade I-listed Staffordshire manor house, Broughton Hall, and an £80million megayacht, Titania, which can be chartered to wealthy tycoons for £600,000 a week. The billionaire has stated that Broughton Hall is his 'spiritual home' and that the Long Gallery is haunted by the ghost of a boy shot by Oliver Cromwell's soldiers in the Civil War.

Before he moved in, elderly nuns lived at the manor house and used one of the rooms as their chapel. The tycoon's love of luxury and history is evident in his various properties and investments





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

John Caudwell Phones4u Fonteyn House London Mansion Billionaire Luxury Property History Margot Fonteyn Rudolf Nureyev Princess Margaret Yves Saint Laurent Broughton Hall Titania Megayacht 1 Mayfair London Development

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cars could be blocked from 200 more London roads outside schoolsTransport for London's walking and wheeling plan includes banning cars on 200 more roads for school streets to improve active travel.

Read more »

Passengers stuck for hours in heatwave after two trains 'break down' near LondonPassengers were stranded near London St Pancras station after two trains had a technical glitch during the UK's record-breaking heatwave.

Read more »

London's School Streets scheme to include 200 more roadsVehicles will be banned from 200 more roads outside schools at certain times under the mayor's plan.

Read more »

Alexia Putellas Farewell: Barcelona Legend Set for WSL Move to London City LionessesAlexia Putellas ends her 14-year career at Barcelona with 38 trophies, and now the two-time Ballon d'Or winner is reportedly close to joining Women's Super League side London City Lionesses, a move that would be the biggest signing in WSL history.

Read more »