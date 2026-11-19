Former boxer Billy Allison is sentenced for murdering Matthew O'Gara with a single punch in Lichfield. Details of the trial, arrest, and Raise the Colours gang link are provided.

Billy Allison, a founding member of the Raise the Colours group, has been found guilty of murdering Matthew O'Gara after delivering a single fatal punch at a Lichfield bar. The 36-year-old former boxer was informed of his victim's death by police bodycam footage, capturing his reaction as he collapsed into despair upon hearing the news.

The Fatal Incident At Ricco And Loren

On May 24 of this year, Matthew O'Gara, a 36-year-old left pub owner, was killed by Allison at the Ricco and Loren bar. Police described the attack as a brutal assault where Allison used the 'skill of an experienced fighter' to strike O'Gara from behind on the dancefloor. The punch, delivered to the neck, fractured several bones and tore an artery, causing a catastrophic haemorrhage at the base of the brain.

Also read Billy Allison guilty of murdering Matthew O'Gara on Lichfield bar dancefloor

Mr. O'Gara was knocked unconscious by the force of the blow, described by witnesses as being struck by a 'sledgehammer'. He was transported to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries two weeks later. The prosecution argued that the force used was unsurvivable, leading directly to the victim's death.

Police Reaction And Arrest Details

Bodycam footage released shows the moment Staffordshire Police informed Allison of the outcome. An officer entered the cell and stated that at 12:21 that afternoon, the victim had passed away. Allison, who was lying on the bed, reacted with shock, uttering an expletive before burying his head in his hands.

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Following the attack, Allison fled through a rear exit with his companion, Ben Cullen. CCTV captured the pair in a park around 1am and later at the Cathedral Hotel on Beacon Street. When officers arrested Allison at the hotel around 5am, he asked if the victim was okay, while Cullen questioned how police had located them.

Verdicts And Gang Connections

Allison, of Shirley, Solihull, was found guilty of murdering Mr. O'Gara and grievous bodily harm with intent against his friend, Adam Cooper. Mr. Cooper, 62, was punched twice during the same incident. The jury convicted Allison after just four hours of deliberation, though they were not informed of his link to the Raise the Colours group.

Allison attended the evening with his partner, Charlotte Dean, and fellow group members Ryan Bridge and Ben Cullen. They had been drinking heavily and taking cocaine. Witnesses described Allison as 'almost frothing' and 'manic', appearing eager for a fight before he attacked the two men.

Court Testimony And Future Proceedings

In court, Allison expressed regret, stating he was 'really sorry' for his actions and that he had no intention to cause serious injury or death. He attributed the violence to being very drunk and paranoid, claiming he felt the men were staring at him. However, he admitted neither victim had provoked the attack.

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Allison exercised his right to silence during police interviews, answering 'no comment' to all questions. The judge is set to determine the length of the prison sentence following the guilty verdicts. The case highlights the severe consequences of violent outbursts linked to organized group affiliations.