Billy Bob Thornton Discusses Health, Aging and Landman at Newport Beach TV Fest

At the Newport Beach TV Fest, Billy Bob Thornton revealed his youthful appearance, talked about his AB-negative blood type diet, reflected on turning 70, and clarified the prosthetic details behind Landman's viral nude scene.

Billy Bob Thornton made a striking appearance at the Newport Beach TV Fest, where the 70-year-old actor seemed nearly unrecognizable thanks to his youthful look and signature blond haircut.

Attending a panel to preview the third season of his Paramount Network series Landman, Thornton wore a black vest under a silk waistcoat, proudly displaying his extensive tattoo collection-a canvas that once featured a tribute to his ex-wife Angelina Jolie. The hairstyle mirrored that of his Landman character, Tommy Norris, further blurring the lines between actor and role.

Thornton was in high spirits, carrying a drink onto the stage at Newport's Lido Theater and engaging in lively conversation with co-star Ali Larter. During the panel and in a recent interview on Howie Mandel's podcast, Howie Mandel Does Stuff, Thornton opened up about a rare health condition that forces him to follow a highly restrictive diet. He explained that his rare blood type, AB negative, leads to digestive enzyme deficiencies, causing stomach issues after eating many common foods.

Thornton, who learned about his blood type in the late 1980s, said he cannot consume wheat, dairy, or meat such as pork or beef. While he recalled growing up with numerous allergies and assuming everyone felt unwell after meals, he now adheres to a diet free of those items.

His remarks touched on the so-called blood type diet, a theory by naturopathic doctor Peter J. D'Adamo suggesting AB types should avoid caffeine, alcohol, and smoked meats; however, it is important to note that scientific backing for this diet is weak. Thornton, who turned 70 last August, also reflected on aging, fame, and personal fulfillment during a separate CBS News Sunday Morning interview in November 2025.

He admitted that reaching this milestone prompted some introspective moments, but he expressed gratitude for his successful music career with The Boxmasters, his hit TV show, and his family life with his sixth wife, Connie Angland, and his four adult children. He noted that wisdom and respect gained with age help dissolve fears about growing older.

Additionally, Thornton addressed the viral nude scene from Landman's first season, which sparked widespread speculation. Co-creator Christian Wallace clarified that the full-frontal moment was achieved using prosthetics and an intimacy coordinator, not actual nudity, a revelation that surprised many viewers





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