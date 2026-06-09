Billy Bob Thornton Discusses Landman Nude Scene and On-Set Reactions

Billy Bob Thornton opens up about his surprise and eventual indifference to filming a full-frontal nude scene in Landman. The scene, involving an accidental exposure in front of room service, leads to a chaotic and humorous confrontation with his character's wife, played by Ali Larter. The show's creator clarifies the nature of the shot.

Billy Bob Thornton has finally addressed his highly discussed full-frontal nudity scene in the Paramount+ series Landman . The 70-year-old actor disclosed that when he first learned he would need to film the scene, which aired in December, his reaction was one of surprise.

Speaking at the Newport Beach TV Festival to Us Weekly, Thornton recounted his initial thoughts saying, Obviously before we filmed, it was kind of like, Whoa, yikes. This is interesting. He then added with a shrug, I didn't care. The scene in question features his character Tommy Norris waking up in a hotel room as a female room service attendant arrives with breakfast.

Norris, in a state of partial arousal from medication, accidentally exposes himself, causing the staffer to scream and accuse him of attempted sexual assault. His wife Angela, portrayed by Ali Larter, emerges from the bathroom and swiftly orders him to cover up. Angela then attempts to diffuse the situation by explaining to the horrified employee that the mishap is not personal, citing Thomas's consumption of erectile dysfunction medication. She says, Don't be scared, darling.

That wasn't about you. He eats Cialis like M&Ms and runs into door jams all morning with that thing. I'm so sorry about that. Larter's character continues with a mix of exasperation and dark humor, commenting on the unflattering angle of the exposure and making an off-color remark about the staffer's sexuality.

Norris, meanwhile, blames Angela for giving him an extra pill the previous night. The scene escalates comically as Norris, frustrated with his condition, interrogates what to do with his breakfast, explicitly stating he might f*** the whole breakfast, listing the waffles, fruit, bagel, and especially the omelet. Angela, realizing any romantic moment is ruined, declares she is getting dressed because her husband flashed the waitstaff, adding that kind of kills the mood.

The ensemble cast of Landman, created by Taylor Sheridan, includes Sam Elliott, Demi Moore, Paulina Chávez, Jacob Lofland, Andy Garcia, and Michelle Randolph. Series creator Christian Wallace later clarified to The Hollywood Reporter that the scene was not an actual full-frontal shot. He explained that an intimacy coordinator was on set and the initial prosthetic used was so laughable that the crew decided against it, opting instead for a suggestively edited sequence that implies more than it shows





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Billy Bob Thornton Landman Nude Scene Ali Larter Taylor Sheridan Paramount+ TV Series Celebrity Interview Comedy Scene Intimacy Coordinator

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